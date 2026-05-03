8th Pay Commission: Is 6% increment likely? Meetings begin over minimum pay, NPS removal, more promotion opportunities

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) held its first meetings with employee representatives last week and discussions have centred around demands ranging from annual increment levels, promotion tenures, and withdrawal of the National Pension Scheme (NPS), according to a report by the Financial Express.
Citing information from Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary, National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the report said the group met with the Standing Committee and presented their demands on 28 April 2026.
Notably, the 8th CPC in a statement last week also said that it will hold more meetings in the national capital and in other states and union territories “in due course” over the next months.
Constituted by the Centre every 10 years to revise the allowances, pay and pensions of its employees, CPCs are responsible for decisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending. The 8th CPC is thus also set to make big decisions on salary hikes, dearness allowance, fitment factor and other allowances for central government employees.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed the 8th CPC in January 2025, following which its Terms of Reference (ToR) were issued in November. Since then, there has been much speculation over its impending decisions.
As many as 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees will be impacted by the decisions. They could see basic salary rise to ₹51,480 from ₹18,000. Notably, there are 18 levels of employees, and the individual hikes will depend on the level of the employee or pensioner as basic pay of these employees differs from level to level.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.