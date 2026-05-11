8th central pay commission to engage stakeholders in Delhi, Telangana, J&K and Ladakh in May and June — Check dates

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has set into motion discussions ahead of its recommendations for allowances, pay hikes, salary structure i.e. dearness allowance and fitment factor. Constituted every 10 years, it is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff.
As part of the consultation process, it opened formal memorandum submissions held meetings in Delhi in March for stakeholder consultations; and in April held meetings with employee representatives. The panel has planned meetings with employee representatives in Telangana, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi in May and June.
The final document is slated for submission roughly 18 months following the Commission’s inception (3 November 2025).
The 8th CPC was announced in 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is chaired by Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and includes Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission, besides Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary.
Concerned stakeholders include central government organisations / institutions, and unions / associations.
Beneficiaries are the nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees will be impacted by the decisions.
To reach its consensus, the Pay Commissions gather views and inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, employee unions and other similar stakeholders. The collected data is then analysed to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.
The feedback shared during these sessions is anticipated to significantly influence the design of future reforms concerning remuneration and pension structures for the central government workforce.
Notably, the 8th CPC last week extended its deadline for stakeholders to submit their memorandum of suggestions ahead of the panel's recommendations. In an official statement, it invited representatives of central government employees to make their submissions latest by 31 May 2026 — a month's extension. The process for had begun on 5 March 2026, with earlier deadline of 30 April.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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