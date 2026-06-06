8th pay commission: Here's how much will the salary hike with 3.83 fitment factor — Check proposed increase

The 8th pay commission is conducting multiple state visits and meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather views ahead of its own recommendations. It is expected to make significant decisions by mid-2027.

Constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, the 8th Pay Commission is set to make big decisions on salary hikes and fitment factor, based on which updated compensation for central government employees and pensioners will be finalised. Amid this, some of the proposals put forth to the commission include increase in fitment factor over 3.80 by multiple employee representatives.

Around 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees respectively will be impacted by the decisions.

The 8th CPC is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. It also includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.

What is fitment factor? Why is it important? Fitment factor is the multiplier that converts old basic pay into revised basic pay. A higher factor in this case means a sharper jump in salaries and pensions. It also influences gratuity-linked calculations, provident fund contributions and other inputs linked to basic pay.

For example, for fitment factor between 2.60 to 2.85, salaries might jump by 24-30%. This further means that a current basic pay in the range of ₹20,000-22,000 may rise to approximately ₹46,600-57,000.

For the 8th CPC, employee bodies have recommended a fitment factor of 3.0 to 3.83, in line with the rising inflation and recent economic developments, which could significantly influence the revised pay structure.

According to Clear Tax, the conservative estimate based on earlier projections, is for fitment factor between 1.82-2, while industry analysts expect a moderate jump between 2-2.57.

How much salary hike to expect for 3.83 fitment factor? Recent proposals by employee bodies have recommended a fitment factor of ~3.83. This includes the National Council — Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA). However, the final number will be determined by the Centre.

The following table shows the projected salaries across different pay matrices (Actual salary revisions will depend on final government recommendations):

Pay Matrix Level 7th CPC Basic Salary Estimated Range (8th CPC) Level 1 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 32,000 – ₹ 69,000+ Level 2 ₹ 19,900 ₹ 36,000 – ₹ 76,000+ Level 3 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 39,000 – ₹ 83,000+ Level 4 ₹ 25,500 ₹ 46,000 – ₹ 97,000+ Level 5 ₹ 29,200 ₹ 53,000 – ₹ 1.11 lakh+ Level 6 ₹ 35,400 ₹ 64,000 – ₹ 1.35 lakh+ Level 7 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 82,000 – ₹ 1.71 lakh+ Level 10 ₹ 56,100 ₹ 1.02 lakh – ₹ 2.15 lakh+ Level 13 ₹ 1,23,100 ₹ 2.25 lakh – ₹ 4.71 lakh+ Level 18 ₹ 2,50,000 ₹ 4.57 lakh – ₹ 9.57 lakh+ Source: Clear Tax

8th CPC discussions: Timeline, expectations of announcement Notably, the commission has invited suggestions and memoranda until 15 June, following the opening of formal memorandum submissions in March. The submission process began on 5 March 2026, with earlier deadlines on 30 April and 31 May.

As per the plan, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on 3 November 2025. This means that the earliest we can expect recommendations is February 2027.

Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that while hikes could be announced in 2027, they may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.