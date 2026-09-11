8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike will a 1.83 or 2.0 fitment factor give you?

A central government pensioners' union, in a meeting with the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) in Chennai, demanded a 3.83 fitment factor. The All India Federation of Pensioners Association (AIFPA) was part of this week's consultation session, according to reports.

The commission is in its consultation stage, with plans to engage with employee and pensioner associations, federations, and unions of central government, UT employees, and other stakeholders across the country. To this end, dates have been scheduled for state visits to Chandigarh and Bengaluru in the coming weeks.

During these meetings, the panel is examining desirable and feasible changes in the emoluments, including for pay (usually includes salary structure, fitment factor, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), and other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), besides other specialised needs.

The final recommendations are expected to benefit more than 1 crore individuals, comprising close to 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees. Notably, central government employees and armed forces personnel account for about 0.7% of India's 60-crore workforce and nearly 9% of the country's formal sector.

Fitment factor: What is it? How is it calculated? Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure. The primary formula used is: Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay.

Thus, under the 7th CPC, with a fitment factor of 2.57, basic pay for level 1 employees rose from ₹7,000 per month to ₹18,000 per month, as follows: ₹7,000 × 2.57 = ₹18,000.

What fitment factor is expected from the 8th CPC? Several central government employees and pensioners' groups, unions, representatives, and stakeholders have called for a higher fitment factor from this pay commission.

The proposed fitment factor of 3.83 is the highest that can be approved, according to a Clear Tax report. Overall, conservative projections by experts are between 1.83 and 2.00, while moderate estimates from the industry range between 2.00 and 2.57, it added.

However, discussions on the 8th CPC are still ongoing, and the fitment factor has not yet been decided. Further, once the 8th CPC recommendations come, the Centre will also have to approve them before they are implemented.

Fitment factor 1.83 and 2.00: How much can the pay increase? Today, we calculate how much of a salary hike the conservative fitment factors of 1.83 and 2.00 could provide to central government beneficiaries (employees and pensioners). Check the calculations below:

Pay Matrix Level 7th CPC Basic Salary 8th CPC estimate: 1.83 fitment factor 8th CPC estimate: 2.00 fitment factor Level 1 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 32,940 ₹ 36,000 Level 2 ₹ 19,900 ₹ 36,417 ₹ 39,800 Level 3 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 39,711 ₹ 43,400 Level 4 ₹ 25,500 ₹ 46,665 ₹ 51,000 Level 5 ₹ 29,200 ₹ 53,436 ₹ 58,400 Level 6 ₹ 35,400 ₹ 64,782 ₹ 70,800 Level 7 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 82,167 ₹ 89,800 Level 10 ₹ 56,100 ₹ 1,02,663 ₹ 1,12,200 Level 13 ₹ 1,23,100 ₹ 2,25,273 ₹ 2,46,200 Level 18 ₹ 2,50,000 ₹ 4,57,500 ₹ 5,00,000

8th CPC: How much of a salary hike can be expected? Constituted every 10 years, the latest panel is expected to announce its decisions within 18 months of being formed (November 3 2025), by May 2027. It has sought input from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders. This data will be analysed and then used to decide pay, allowances, fitment factor, pension, and salary for central government employees and pensioners.

Overall, salary increases under the 8th CPC will depend on a combination of the proposed minimum pay, the fitment factor, and the DA hike. At present, the likely increase is purely speculative, based on estimates from stakeholders and representatives.