8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike will a 1.83 or 2.0 fitment factor give you?

Pensioners' body AIFPA has demanded a 3.83 fitment factor from the 8th Pay Commission, the highest proposed so far, though experts peg the realistic range at 1.83 to 2.57, a hike that could raise central govt pay and pensions by 20-80%.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published11 Sep 2026, 06:12 PM IST
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The 8th pay commission's final recommendations are expected to benefit over 1 crore beneficiaries.
The 8th pay commission's final recommendations are expected to benefit over 1 crore beneficiaries. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

A central government pensioners' union, in a meeting with the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) in Chennai, demanded a 3.83 fitment factor. The All India Federation of Pensioners Association (AIFPA) was part of this week's consultation session, according to reports.

The commission is in its consultation stage, with plans to engage with employee and pensioner associations, federations, and unions of central government, UT employees, and other stakeholders across the country. To this end, dates have been scheduled for state visits to Chandigarh and Bengaluru in the coming weeks.

During these meetings, the panel is examining desirable and feasible changes in the emoluments, including for pay (usually includes salary structure, fitment factor, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), and other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), besides other specialised needs.

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The final recommendations are expected to benefit more than 1 crore individuals, comprising close to 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees. Notably, central government employees and armed forces personnel account for about 0.7% of India's 60-crore workforce and nearly 9% of the country's formal sector.

Fitment factor: What is it? How is it calculated?

Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure. The primary formula used is: Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay.

Thus, under the 7th CPC, with a fitment factor of 2.57, basic pay for level 1 employees rose from 7,000 per month to 18,000 per month, as follows: 7,000 × 2.57 = 18,000.

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What fitment factor is expected from the 8th CPC?

Several central government employees and pensioners' groups, unions, representatives, and stakeholders have called for a higher fitment factor from this pay commission.

The proposed fitment factor of 3.83 is the highest that can be approved, according to a Clear Tax report. Overall, conservative projections by experts are between 1.83 and 2.00, while moderate estimates from the industry range between 2.00 and 2.57, it added.

However, discussions on the 8th CPC are still ongoing, and the fitment factor has not yet been decided. Further, once the 8th CPC recommendations come, the Centre will also have to approve them before they are implemented.

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Fitment factor 1.83 and 2.00: How much can the pay increase?

Today, we calculate how much of a salary hike the conservative fitment factors of 1.83 and 2.00 could provide to central government beneficiaries (employees and pensioners). Check the calculations below:

Pay Matrix Level7th CPC Basic Salary8th CPC estimate: 1.83 fitment factor8th CPC estimate: 2.00 fitment factor
Level 1 18,000 32,940 36,000
Level 2 19,900 36,417 39,800
Level 3 21,700 39,711 43,400
Level 4 25,500 46,665 51,000
Level 5 29,200 53,436 58,400
Level 6 35,400 64,782 70,800
Level 7 44,900 82,167 89,800
Level 10 56,100 1,02,663 1,12,200
Level 13 1,23,100 2,25,273 2,46,200
Level 18 2,50,000 4,57,500 5,00,000

8th CPC: How much of a salary hike can be expected?

Constituted every 10 years, the latest panel is expected to announce its decisions within 18 months of being formed (November 3 2025), by May 2027. It has sought input from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders. This data will be analysed and then used to decide pay, allowances, fitment factor, pension, and salary for central government employees and pensioners.

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Overall, salary increases under the 8th CPC will depend on a combination of the proposed minimum pay, the fitment factor, and the DA hike. At present, the likely increase is purely speculative, based on estimates from stakeholders and representatives.

  • A conservative estimate is for a 20-30% salary hike,
  • A moderate estimate is for a 30-50% salary hike, and
  • The high-end estimate accounts for the highest recommended fitment factor, assuming an optimistic over-80% salary hike in the 8th CPC.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

Central Government EmployeesMoney8th Pay Commission
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