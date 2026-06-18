8th pay commission: How to submit data online for consideration? What's the deadline? Key FAQs answered

The 8th pay commission has sought data submissions from interested parties on its website through the 8th CPC Online Data Portal.

Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff, by mid-2027.

Beneficiaries include nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees, who will be impacted by the decisions.

We answer how you can submit data online for the 8th CPC panel's consideration and what is the last date to complete the process. Here are the answers to some of the frequently asked questions…

Who can submit data to 8th CPC? A notice on the website states: “The 8th Central Pay Commission has extensive data requirements. Links / formats seeking data are being shared with Ministries / Departments / Organizations / Offices separately.”

The 8th CPC official website can be reached here — https://8cpc.gov.in/8cpc-online-data-portal/

How can the data be submitted? Submission of data is requested on this portal for 8th Central Pay Commission, through this link only — https://data.8cpc.gov.in/

You will have to login using your email and fill in the displayed captcha in order to register before submissions are made.

The commission added that “physical data / stand above excel sheets / hard copies / emails, etc. shall not be considered / entertained by the Commission.”

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What is the deadline for submission of data? It further said that the last date for submission of data is 30th June 2026.

8th CPC: Memorandum submission deadline closed Meanwhile, the committee has closed submission of suggestions and memorandum on 15 June. Notably, that was the second deadline extension since the process began on 5 March, following earlier deadlines on 30 April and 31 May.

Stakeholders include industrial and non-industrial central government employees, personnel belonging to the All India Services, Defence Forces, Union Territories; officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, members of the Regulatory Bodies (except the Reserve Bank of India) set up under the Acts of Parliament, officers and employees of the Supreme Court, officers and employees of the High Courts whose expenditure is borne by UTs, judicial officers of the subordinate courts in UTs, pensioners, service associations or unions, central government ministries or departments or organisations and UTs.

8th CPC to hold discussion meetings Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: The meeting in Lucknow is scheduled for 22-23 June (Monday and Tuesday), and stakeholders have until 10 June to make appointments.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The 8th CPC will visit Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 6-7 July (Monday and Tuesday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. Appointment requests must be completed by 15 June.

Kolkata, West Bengal: The 8th CPC will visit Kolkata from 9-10 July (Thursday and Friday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. Appointment requests must be completed by 15 June.

8th CPC discussions: When are final recommendations expected? The 8th CPC began meetings with stakeholders in April and has other meetings scheduled in June and July, and plans to schedule more meetings in due course. To reach consensus, it gathers inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

As per the plan, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on 3 November 2025. This means that the earlier we can get the panel's submissions, the better. February 2027 is the earliest we can get them.