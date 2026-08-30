8th pay commission: Deadline for consultant role applications ends tomorrow — Here's how to submit, check eligibility

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is set to close applications for its contract-based vacancies for consultant roles on its website tomorrow, on Monday, 31 August. Earlier this month, it had modified guidelines on eligibility and qualifications.
Selected candidates will receive an offer of engagement through email and will have seven days to respond, with maximum period of 30 days given for joining from the date of emailing the offer of the engagement letter.
As per the notice, those selected will be required to provide integrity certificates from at least two references and a self-undertaking attesting to no prior criminal record or pending litigation.
Term is for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less. If required, extension beyond one year shall be subject to the performance and professionalism of the consultant in the Commission, as per the notice.
There are 23 jobs across various experience levels and pay scales in three categories based on age limit, experience and availability, as follows:
|Role
|Relevant years of experience
|Age limit
|Vacancies
|Consultant (Senior Consultant)
|Over 10 years
|45 years
|2
|Consultant
|Over 6 years
|40 years
|5
|Consultant (Young Professional)
|Over 2 years
|32 years
|16
According to the notice, applicants must only apply through the provided proforma or via the website link. “No physical copy/email / hard copy shall be considered for this purpose,” the notice stated.
Check the salary details below:
|Role
|Full-time
|Part-time (12 days/month)
|Part-time (6 days/month)
|Consultant (Senior)
|₹1,80,000
|₹90,000
|₹45,000
|Consultant
|₹1,20,000
|₹60,000
|₹30,000
|Consultant (Young professional)
|₹90,000
|₹45,000
|₹22,500
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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