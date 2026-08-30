8th pay commission: Deadline for consultant role applications ends tomorrow — Here's how to submit, check eligibility

The 8th Pay Commission is set to close applications for contract-based consultant roles on its website on Monday, 31 August. With the deadline looming we explain the eligibility, and where and how to submit your applications…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published30 Aug 2026, 09:50 PM IST
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The 8th Pay Commission is set to close applications for contract-based consultant roles on its website on Monday, 31 August.
The 8th Pay Commission is set to close applications for contract-based consultant roles on its website on Monday, 31 August. (AI generated image)

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is set to close applications for its contract-based vacancies for consultant roles on its website tomorrow, on Monday, 31 August. Earlier this month, it had modified guidelines on eligibility and qualifications.

Selected candidates will receive an offer of engagement through email and will have seven days to respond, with maximum period of 30 days given for joining from the date of emailing the offer of the engagement letter.

As per the notice, those selected will be required to provide integrity certificates from at least two references and a self-undertaking attesting to no prior criminal record or pending litigation.

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What are the available roles?

Term is for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less. If required, extension beyond one year shall be subject to the performance and professionalism of the consultant in the Commission, as per the notice.

There are 23 jobs across various experience levels and pay scales in three categories based on age limit, experience and availability, as follows:

RoleRelevant years of experienceAge limitVacancies
Consultant (Senior Consultant)Over 10 years45 years
ConsultantOver 6 years40 years5
Consultant (Young Professional)Over 2 years 32 years16

What are the required qualifications?

  • Master's or MBA degree in/with Human Resource (HR) / Industrial Relations (IR) / similar subjects;
  • LL.B, enrolled with the Bar Council / Bar Association, with relevant experience in law research or having experience in handling service matters in Tribunals / Courts as an Advocate.
  • B.Tech / M.Tech with relevant experience in IT/data analysis/data visualisation, etc.
  • Aptitude for general research, compiling information, collating inputs, and preparing draft notes is desirable.

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  • Knowledge and experience working with Excel/spreadsheets and preparing presentations/slide decks are a must for all categories of consultants.
  • Candidates who have handled matters related to pay, emoluments structure/compensation packages, or establishment matters would be given preference.

8th CPC consultant roles: Here's how to apply

According to the notice, applicants must only apply through the provided proforma or via the website link. “No physical copy/email / hard copy shall be considered for this purpose,” the notice stated.

  • Form: https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNjlkMzczNmI2YTNlOTIwMjYwNDA2NTI
  • Website: https://8cpc.gov.in/related-links/

Check the salary details below:

RoleFull-timePart-time (12 days/month)Part-time (6 days/month)
Consultant (Senior) 1,80,000 90,000 45,000
Consultant 1,20,000 60,000 30,000
Consultant (Young professional) 90,000 45,000 22,500

What are the terms of employment?

  • Consultants would be engaged for a fixed period to provide high-end services or to attend to specific, time-bound jobs of the Commission.
  • Consultants would not be engaged for routine day-to-day work and shall be on a full-time or part-time basis.
  • The full-time consultants shall not be permitted to take up any other assignment during their consultancy with the Commission.
  • The engagement of a consultant is of a temporary nature and can be cancelled at any time without providing any reason.

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Consultants for 8th pay commission: Scope of work

  • Analysis of salaries, pay structures, allowances, pensions, etc., for employee categories listed in the Commission's TOR,
  • Review of existing emolument structure,
  • Assist in specialised studies on specific HR or compensation issues as required,
  • Assist in analysis of memorandum/representations/responses on matters related to the mandate of the Commission, Assistance in estimation of fiscal impact,
  • Assist in the review of the Gratuity and bonus mechanisms,
  • Coordinate with various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India in the collation/collection of information/data,
  • Gather and study data from reports, databases, and surveys to identify trends on pay, emoluments, demographics, etc.,
  • Legal research on matters related to the remit of the Commission,
  • Organise and interpret data collected to create reports and presentations,
  • Perform any other related tasks based on the Commission's mandate.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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