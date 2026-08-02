8th pay commission: As panel closes data submission window, check latest updates on group consultations

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has closed its window for data submission this week. Prior to this, it also closed submission of suggestions and memorandum on 15 June. However, its consultation process is ongoing as the panel has planned meetings and state visits in Delhi, Chennai, Puducherry and Chandigarh in August and September 2026.

More than 1 crore individuals, comprising nearly 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees, benefit from the DA hikes and corresponding increase in Dearness Relief (DR). Here's a look at the latest updates so far...

Data submission window closed: All we know Last month, the commission extended its window seeking submission of data from various central and state government and union territory (UT) departments and ministries through its 8th CPC Online Data Portal to 31 July 2026. It gave relevant parties more time to complete the process and directed designated nodal officers to ensure the uploads are completed within the extended deadline.

Notably, for data submission, the panel said that it was only accepting inputs made via the specified portal. The commission added that “physical data / stand above excel sheets / hard copies / emails, etc. shall not be considered / entertained.”

Constituted every 10 years, the pay commission is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff, by mid-2027. The panel is undertaking state visits and meetings with various employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather suggestions before releasing its official recommendations.

8th CPC consultations process ongoing The 8th CPC began meetings with stakeholders in April and undertook a number of state visits and meetings in April, May, June and July, with plans to schedule more meetings in due course. Last week, it notified about meetings in Chandigarh, Delhi, Chennai and Puducherry.

To reach consensus, the panel will gather inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

As per the plan, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on 3 November 2025. This means that the earliest we can get the panel's submissions is February or April 2027.

These meetings are significant as suggestions made by representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.

States visits, meetings in August, September — Full list Below is the full list of meets scheduled in August and September:

Delhi — 7 and 10 August 2026: The 8th CPC will interact with associations, federations, unions of central government, UT employees located or registered in Delhi on 7 and 10 August (Friday and Monday). Concerned stakeholders who have submitted their memorandum and not interacted with the commission in Delhi or in any state or UTs, may submit their request seeking appointment by 31 July (today).

The 8th CPC will interact with associations, federations, unions of central government, UT employees located or registered in Delhi on 7 and 10 August (Friday and Monday). Concerned stakeholders who have submitted their memorandum and not interacted with the commission in Delhi or in any state or UTs, may submit their request seeking appointment by 31 July (today). Chennai — 7-8 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Chennai from 7-8 September (Monday-Tuesday). Concerned stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, who want to interact with the commission at Chennai may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August.