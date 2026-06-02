8th pay commission: Panel extends memorandum submission date to 15 June — Check top updates

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has again extended its deadline to June for stakeholders to submit their memorandum of suggestions ahead of the panel's recommendations. This is the second extension after it was extended last month till 31 May 2026.
Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, and comprising members Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission; the 8th CPC has crossed six months since its process began in November 2025.
About 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees, are set to be impacted by the 8th CPC's decisions.
In an official statement last week, the commission invited representatives of central government employees to submit their suggestions and memorandums and extended the date by half a month to latest by 15 June 2026. The process for submissions had begun on 5 March 2026, with earlier deadlines on 30 April, and then 31 May.
Stakeholders include industrial and non-industrial central government employees, personnel belonging to the All India Services, Defence Forces, Union Territories; officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, members of the Regulatory Bodies (except the Reserve Bank of India) set up under the Acts of Parliament, officers and employees of the Supreme Court, officers and employees of the High Courts whose expenditure is borne by UTs, judicial officers of the subordinate courts in UTs, pensioners, service associations or unions, central government ministries or departments or organisations and UTs.
As part of the consultation process, it opened formal memorandum submissions held meetings in Delhi in March for stakeholder consultations; and held meetings with employee representatives in April and May. It has also allotted dates in June and July as follows:
It has stated that separate meetings will be scheduled in other Uttar Pradesh cities, at Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and at cities in other states and union territories (UTs) in due course.
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