8th pay commission: Panel extends memorandum submission date to 15 June — Check top updates

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has again extended its deadline to June for stakeholders to submit their memorandum of suggestions ahead of the panel's recommendations. This is the second extension after it was extended last month till 31 May 2026.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, and comprising members Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission; the 8th CPC has crossed six months since its process began in November 2025.

About 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees, are set to be impacted by the 8th CPC's decisions.

8th CPC memorandum submission deadline extended: Check date In an official statement last week, the commission invited representatives of central government employees to submit their suggestions and memorandums and extended the date by half a month to latest by 15 June 2026. The process for submissions had begun on 5 March 2026, with earlier deadlines on 30 April, and then 31 May.

Stakeholders include industrial and non-industrial central government employees, personnel belonging to the All India Services, Defence Forces, Union Territories; officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, members of the Regulatory Bodies (except the Reserve Bank of India) set up under the Acts of Parliament, officers and employees of the Supreme Court, officers and employees of the High Courts whose expenditure is borne by UTs, judicial officers of the subordinate courts in UTs, pensioners, service associations or unions, central government ministries or departments or organisations and UTs.

8th CPC: Here's how to submit feedback Visit the official 8th CPC portal or the designated MyGov memorandum submission page here — 8cpc.gov.in

"Please note that hard copies/physical copies/ emails/pdfs of the memorandum may not be considered by the Commission," the notice added.

You will have to select the valid category — Individual Employee / Pensioner, Association or Union, Ministry or Department

Complete OTP verification using the registered mobile number or email ID.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Meeting with employee representatives scheduled in Kolkata

Fill in the memorandum form with relevant suggestions related to: Salary revision, fitment factor, allowances, pension restructuring, and pay matrix changes.

Review the details carefully and submit the response online.

After a successful submission, the portal generates a Unique Memo ID for reference and tracking. Meeting with employee representatives — Check dates here As part of the consultation process, it opened formal memorandum submissions held meetings in Delhi in March for stakeholder consultations; and held meetings with employee representatives in April and May. It has also allotted dates in June and July as follows:

Jammu & Kashmir: The meeting in Srinagar is scheduled from 1-4 June (Monday-Thursday) and stakeholders had till 16 May to make appointments.

Ladakh: The meeting with concerned stakeholders in the UT of Ladakh is set for 8 June (Monday) and they had till 16 May to make appointments.

The meeting with concerned stakeholders in the UT of Ladakh is set for 8 June (Monday) and they had till 16 May to make appointments. Uttar Pradesh: The meeting in Lucknow is scheduled from 22-23 June (Monday and Tuesday), and stakeholders have till 10 June to make appointments.

The meeting in Lucknow is scheduled from 22-23 June (Monday and Tuesday), and stakeholders have till 10 June to make appointments. Odisha: The 8th CPC will visit Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 6-7 July (Monday and Tuesday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. Appointment requests must be completed on or before 15 June.

The 8th CPC will visit Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 6-7 July (Monday and Tuesday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. Appointment requests must be completed on or before 15 June. West Bengal: The meeting in Kolkata is scheduled from 9-10 July (Thursday and Friday) and stakeholders have till 15 June to make appointments. It has stated that separate meetings will be scheduled in other Uttar Pradesh cities, at Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and at cities in other states and union territories (UTs) in due course.