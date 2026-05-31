8th pay commission: Meeting with employee representatives scheduled in Kolkata — Check dates here

The 8th pay commission (CPC) has scheduled a visit to Kolkata, West Bengal on 9-10 July (Thursday and Friday), and called on interested stakeholders to submit appointment requests on or before 15 June.

The commission has begun meeting with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders as it sets to gather recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and more. Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff by mid-2027.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the other 8th CPC members are Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.

As part of the consultation process, it opened formal memorandum submissions held meetings in Delhi in March for stakeholder consultations; and held meetings with employee representatives in April and May.

8th pay commission meeting in Kolkata — Check details Meeting in Kolkata on 9-10 July (Thursday and Friday).

In an official notice, the panel invited interested stakeholders, including central government organisations / institutions and unions / associations desirous of interacting with the Commission at Kolkata.

Stakeholders must apply online here — https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNmExMDEwZWRjOTk5ZjIwMjYwNTIyMTE0

Appointment requests must be completed on or before 15 June.

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The parties will receive a unique memo ID. Venue details and meeting schedule shall be intimated subsequently, it added.

“Please note that the Commission shall be holding separate meetings at cities in other States / Union Territories in due course,” it added. Meetings in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh — Latest updates Notably, a number of meetings are also scheduled in next month in Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh and Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir).

Jammu & Kashmir: The meeting in Srinagar is scheduled from 1-4 June (Monday-Thursday) and stakeholders had till 16 May to make appointments.

The meeting in Srinagar is scheduled from 1-4 June (Monday-Thursday) and stakeholders had till 16 May to make appointments. Ladakh: The meeting with concerned stakeholders in the UT of Ladakh is set for 8 June (Monday) and they had till 16 May to make appointments.

The meeting with concerned stakeholders in the UT of Ladakh is set for 8 June (Monday) and they had till 16 May to make appointments. Uttar Pradesh: The meeting in Lucknow is scheduled from 22-23 June (Monday and Tuesday), and stakeholders have till 10 June to make appointments.

The meeting in Lucknow is scheduled from 22-23 June (Monday and Tuesday), and stakeholders have till 10 June to make appointments. Odisha: The 8th CPC will visit Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 6-7 July (Monday and Tuesday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. Appointment requests must be completed on or before 15 June.

It has stated that separate meetings will be scheduled in other Uttar Pradesh cities, at Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and at cities in other states and union territories (UTs) in due course.

Prior to this, it has already held consultations for unions and organisations under the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Defence in Delhi on 13 and 14 May; and with concerned stakeholders in Hyderabad, Telangana on 18-19 May. Beneficiaries are the nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees will be impacted by the decisions.

What is the timeline of 8th CPC discussions? Notably, the commission has invited suggestions and memorandums till 31 May after opening formal memorandum submissions in March. It began meetings with stakeholders in April, has other meets scheduled in May and June, and plans to schedule more meetings in due course.

To reach consensus, it will gather inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyse the data and then decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

The panel this month also invited applications from candidates for full-time and part-time consultant roles on a one-year contractual basis, “to make recommendations related to emolument structure of different categories of officers, employees and on pensions”.

As per plan, the CPC is expected to put forward its final recommendations around 18 months after being constituted on 3 November 2025. This means that the earlier we could get the panel's submissions is February 2027.

Further, looking at past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, roll out takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027, may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.