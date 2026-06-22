8th pay commission: Panel to hold meetings in Lucknow today and tomorrow — Check here for full schedule, latest updates

8th pay commission: The 8th CPC panel is holding meetings in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh today and tomorrow (22 and 23 June). Check here for full schedule of state visits and latest updates on the commission's progress.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated22 Jun 2026, 11:59 AM IST
The 8th pay commission held meetings with stakeholders in April, May and June and has other meetings scheduled in July, with plans to schedule more meetings across states and union territories in due course.
The 8th pay commission held meetings with stakeholders in April, May and June and has other meetings scheduled in July, with plans to schedule more meetings across states and union territories in due course.(Pexel / Representative Image)

The 8th pay commission is conducting multiple state visits and meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather views ahead of its own recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and other factors.

Notably, the panel is scheduled to conduct meetings with representatives and stakeholders in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, today and tomorrow (22-23 June).

Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to announce its final recommendations by mid-2027. Beneficiaries include about 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence sector personnel and retirees.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: Here's the formula used to calculate your DA hike, explained

8th pay commission meetings: Full schedule

The 8th CPC held meetings with stakeholders in April, May and June and has other meetings scheduled in July, with plans to schedule more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, other members include Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: The meeting is being held on for 22-23 June (Monday and Tuesday). Stakeholders had till10 June to register and make appointments. The UP-employee unions aim to present their ideas and grievances so that their input helps the 8th Pay Commission make better decisions on salaries, allowances, fitment factor, etc.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Meet Chairperson Ranjana Desai and other members

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The 8th CPC is also scheduled to host a meeting in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on 6 and 7 July (Monday-Tuesday) to conduct talks with concerned stakeholders. Registration for appointments closed on 15 June.

Kolkata, West Bengal: The commission will further visit Kolkata on 9 and 10 July (Thursday-Friday). Appointment requests were allowed till 15 June.

8th CPC: Eight months on, here are the top updates

  • The 8th pay commission has sought data submissions from interested parties on its website by 30 June only through the provided link here — https://8cpc.gov.in/8cpc-online-data-portal/
  • The panel has also invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies — the full-time and part-time roles are for a fixed period — as consultants on a contractual basis at the commission. Applications are open till all roles are filled.

Also Read | LPG prices, 22 June: Domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai today
  • There is a total of 20 vacancies for consultant roles at the panel, across various experience levels and pay scales for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less.
  • Meanwhile, the committee closed its submission window for memorandum on 15 June, after extending it twice from 30 April and 31 May. The process began on 5 March, this year.
  • As per the usual process, the panel is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on 3 November 2025. This means that the earlier we can get the panel's submissions, the better. February 2027 is the earliest we can get them.

Also Read | FDs for senior citizens: Banks offer up to 8.25% interest — Check SBI, HDFC Bank
  • Speaking to India Today, Dr Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of the All India NPS Employees Federation and National Mission for Old Pension Scheme Bharat, said that April — which marks the beginning of a new financial year — could be when the new announcement comes.
  • Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes around two to three years to complete. This means that even if hikes are announced in 2027, they may only be fully rolled out by 2029 or 2030.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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