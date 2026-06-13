8th pay commission: Railway groups want fitment factor of 3.80 — Here's how much salary hike this may mean for employees

The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA), in its meeting with the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC), has demanded an increase in the minimum pay to ₹52,600, a fitment factor of up to 3.80, and better pay levels and allowances for employees. In an official release the employees' group added it has submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the panel pertaining to the issues.
Here's what the employee representative group has demanded when it comes to fitment factor and how this could increase salaries of Railway employees.
IRTSA has demanded higher indexing of fitment factor according to an employee's level for safety category posts, as follows:
Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure.
The primary formula used is: Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay. Thus, under the 7th CPC, where a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, basic pay rose from ₹7,000 under the 6th CPC to ₹18,000 as follows: ₹7,000 x 2.57 = ₹18,000
IRTSA has suggested a fitment factor of 3.80. Here's how that could change salaries:
|Pay Matrix Level
|7th CPC Basic Salary
|Demanded under 8th CPC
|Level 1
|₹18,000
|₹52,560 (2.92 fitment factor)
|Level 2
|₹19,900
|₹58,108 (2.92 fitment factor)
|Level 3
|₹21,700
|₹63,364 (2.92 fitment factor)
|Level 4
|₹25,500
|₹74,460 (2.92 fitment factor)
|Level 5
|₹29,200
|₹85,264 (2.92 fitment factor)
|Level 6
|₹35,400
|₹1,23,920 (3.50 fitment factor)
|Level 7
|₹44,900
|₹1,57,150 (3.50 fitment factor)
|Level 10
|₹56,100
|₹2,13,180 (3.80 fitment factor)
|Level 13
|₹1,23,100
|₹4,67,780 (3.80 fitment factor)
|Level 18
|₹2,50,000
|₹9,50,000 (3.80 fitment factor)
Notably, the 8th CPC discussions are still ongoing, and the fitment factor has not yet been decided. However, multiple groups, industry watchers, and reports estimate the multiplier could range from 2.28 to 3.83.
In the meantime, employees and pensioners are increasingly looking forward to another hike in dearness allowance (DA) in July to combat rising living expenses.
Constituted every 10 years, the latest panel is expected to announce its decisions by mid-2027. At least 1 crore beneficiaries — including around 50 lakh employees and about 65 lakh pensioners are looking forward to a hike in dearness allowance (DA), dearness relief (DR) and fitment factor.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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