8th pay commission: Railway groups want fitment factor of 3.80 — Here's how much salary hike this may mean for employees

The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA), in its meeting with the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC), has demanded an increase in the minimum pay to ₹52,600, a fitment factor of up to 3.80, and better pay levels and allowances for employees. In an official release the employees' group added it has submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the panel pertaining to the issues.

Here's what the employee representative group has demanded when it comes to fitment factor and how this could increase salaries of Railway employees.

Demand higher fitment factor based on employee level IRTSA has demanded higher indexing of fitment factor according to an employee's level for safety category posts, as follows:

Wants fitment factor for level 1 post as 2.92 to be adopted,

Wants fitment factor for posts level 6, 7 and 8 as “2.92 x 1.2 = 3.50” to be adopted.

Wants fitment factor for mid-position posts in pay levels 9 to 12 as “2.92 x 1.3 = 3.80” to be adopted. How much salary hike will 3.80 fitment factor provide? Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure.

The primary formula used is: Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay. Thus, under the 7th CPC, where a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, basic pay rose from ₹7,000 under the 6th CPC to ₹18,000 as follows: ₹7,000 x 2.57 = ₹18,000

IRTSA has suggested a fitment factor of 3.80. Here's how that could change salaries:

Pay Matrix Level 7th CPC Basic Salary Demanded under 8th CPC Level 1 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 52,560 (2.92 fitment factor) Level 2 ₹ 19,900 ₹ 58,108 (2.92 fitment factor) Level 3 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 63,364 (2.92 fitment factor) Level 4 ₹ 25,500 ₹ 74,460 (2.92 fitment factor) Level 5 ₹ 29,200 ₹ 85,264 (2.92 fitment factor) Level 6 ₹ 35,400 ₹ 1,23,920 (3.50 fitment factor) Level 7 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 1,57,150 (3.50 fitment factor) Level 10 ₹ 56,100 ₹ 2,13,180 (3.80 fitment factor) Level 13 ₹ 1,23,100 ₹ 4,67,780 (3.80 fitment factor) Level 18 ₹ 2,50,000 ₹ 9,50,000 (3.80 fitment factor)

8th CPC discussions ongoing: DA, fitment factor not final Notably, the 8th CPC discussions are still ongoing, and the fitment factor has not yet been decided. However, multiple groups, industry watchers, and reports estimate the multiplier could range from 2.28 to 3.83.

In the meantime, employees and pensioners are increasingly looking forward to another hike in dearness allowance (DA) in July to combat rising living expenses.

Constituted every 10 years, the latest panel is expected to announce its decisions by mid-2027. At least 1 crore beneficiaries — including around 50 lakh employees and about 65 lakh pensioners are looking forward to a hike in dearness allowance (DA), dearness relief (DR) and fitment factor.