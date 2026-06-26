8th pay commission: From salary hike demands to fitment factor and state meetings — Check top 10 latest updates

8th pay commission: From demands for increased salary and fitment factor hike, to schedule for state visits and meetings. Here's a look at the top 10 latest updates from the 8th CPC discussions so far.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated26 Jun 2026, 10:37 AM IST
8th pay commission is expected to make it final recommendations for over 1 crore beneficiaries, central government employees and pensioners, next year.
8th pay commission is expected to make it final recommendations for over 1 crore beneficiaries, central government employees and pensioners, next year. (Pixabay)

8th pay commission: A pay commission is constituted every decade to recommend revisions based on which the pay hikes, dearness allowance, fitment factor, salary structure, and other benefits of central government and public sector employees and retired pensioners is updated.

The 8th pay commission, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, is expected to make it final recommendations by mid-2027 for over 1 crore beneficiaries, comprising around 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railways personnel and retirees.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: From DA hikes to payment of arrears — Check top 12 updates

Notably, the panel closed submission of suggestions on 15 June and is seeking online submission of data from stakeholders till 30 June 2026. Eight months on, here's a look at the top 10 latest updates from the 8th CPC discussions so far — from demands for increased salary and fitment factor, to scheduled state visits and meetings.

8th pay commission highlights: Top 10 key updates

  • The current panel is chaired by Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Other members on the panel are Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission and Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary.
  • The big employee groups including the National Council — Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) have demanded hike in the minimum basic pay for central government employees. NC-JCM: 69,000, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: 65,000, AIDEF: 69,000.

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  • The three have also made following demands for Dearness Allowance — NC-JCM: Inflation-linked wage model, Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation: Minimum 4% DA hike + DA merger at 50%, AIDEF: Inflation-adjusted compensation demands.
  • Meanwhile, the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) has demanded that the minimum pay be revised to 52,600 based on modern economic factors, and that different fixation factors be adopted. While the Railways Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) has called for minimum pay to be calculated based on the price index as of 01.01.2026.
  • Further, IRTSA said that higher indexing of the fitment factor should be followed for posts at level 6 in the Ministry of Railways for safety category posts. It has suggested the fitment factors of 2.92, 3.50, and 3.80.

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  • The 8th CPC conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders in April, May, June and July, with plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course. Upcoming meetings are scheduled at Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and Kolkata (West Bengal) on 6-7 July and 9-10 July, respectively, to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. Deadline to make appointment requests was 15 June.
  • The committee closed its submission window for memorandum on 15 June, after extending it twice from 30 April and 31 May. The process began on 5 March, this year. It is still seeking data submissions from interested parties on its website by 30 June only through the provided link here — https://8cpc.gov.in/8cpc-online-data-portal/
  • It has also invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies — the full-time and part-time roles are for a fixed period — as consultants on a contractual basis at the commission. Applications are open till all roles are filled. There is a total of 20 vacancies for consultant roles at the panel, across various experience levels and pay scales for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less.

Also Read | Dearness allowance: Here’s why DA hike is significant for Bengal govt employees
  • As per the usual timeline, the commission is expected to announce its final recommendations within 18 months. This means that February 2027 is the earliest we can get any official recommendations. Notably, Dr Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of the All India NPS Employees Federation and National Mission for Old Pension Scheme Bharat told India Today that the new announcement could come in April next year, at the start of the new financial year.
  • However, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes more two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

8th Pay CommissionCentral Government EmployeesDearness AllowanceMoneyPay Commission
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