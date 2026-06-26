8th pay commission: From salary hike demands to fitment factor and state meetings — Check top 10 latest updates

8th pay commission: A pay commission is constituted every decade to recommend revisions based on which the pay hikes, dearness allowance, fitment factor, salary structure, and other benefits of central government and public sector employees and retired pensioners is updated.
The 8th pay commission, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, is expected to make it final recommendations by mid-2027 for over 1 crore beneficiaries, comprising around 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railways personnel and retirees.
Notably, the panel closed submission of suggestions on 15 June and is seeking online submission of data from stakeholders till 30 June 2026. Eight months on, here's a look at the top 10 latest updates from the 8th CPC discussions so far — from demands for increased salary and fitment factor, to scheduled state visits and meetings.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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