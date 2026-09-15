8th pay commission begins three-day state visit to Chandigarh tomorrow — What's on the agenda for meetings?

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is scheduled to be in the union territory of Chandigarh for an official three-day state visit from 16 to 18 September this week (Wednesday-Friday).
The panel will hold meetings and discussions with employee unions, representative groups, pensioner associations, federations, and stakeholders who submitted an appointment request by the 25 August deadline.
Since March, the commission has met employees, pensioners and stakeholders to collect and analyse opinions and data before deciding on pay, allowances, and pension for employees and pensioners.
In the Chandigarh meetings, discussions are likely over a number of key issues with representatives from the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the UT of Chandigarh. Meetings with these unions, groups and stakeholders collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff, are expected to shape the panel's final recommendations.
The panel's decisions are expected to benefit over 1 crore individuals, including about 50 lakh central government employees and some 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees.
Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission includes Member-Secretary — Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, and Member — Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.
The commission has not formally released an official agenda for the visit; however, meetings are likely to feature issues listed in the Terms of Reference (ToR) released last year. As such, talks are expected to touch several recurring issues stated in the memorandums submitted by prominent unions. These include:
The commission is expected to announce its final recommendations within 18 months since constitution (on 3 November 2025), as per the official timeline stated in the ToR. This means its absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027. Further, based on previous rollouts, the recommendations are likely to be fully implemented over a period of two years, by 2029 or 2030.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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