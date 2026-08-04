8th pay commission: Vacancies for consultants open — Here's who is eligible and how to apply

The 8th Pay Commission has posted a notice on its website seeking applicants for multiple consultant roles with the panel on a contract basis. It states: “The 8th CPC has been constituted to make recommendations related to emolument structure of different categories of officers, employees and on pensions. Applications are invited from eligible candidates for engagement as a Consultant at the Commission on a contractual basis as per the Guidelines.”

The term is for a one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less. If required, an extension beyond one year shall be subject to the consultant's performance and professionalism in the Commission, the notice added.

Also Read | Punjab High Court orders state govt to clear pending DA within 15 days

Candidates will receive an offer of engagement via email only and have seven days to consent. “A maximum period of 30 days shall be given for joining from the date of emailing the offer of the engagement letter. Suitable candidates ready to join immediately shall be given preference,” it added.

Who is an eligible candidate? Qualifications required of applicants are as follows:

Candidates must have a Master's or MBA degree in/with Finance / Human Resource (HR) / Industrial Relations (IR) / similar subjects; OR

Must be LL. B, enrolled with the Bar Council / Bar Association with relevant experience in law research or having experience in handling service matters in Tribunals / Courts as an Advocate.

It added that knowledge and experience in working with Excel/spreadsheets and preparing presentations/slide decks are a must for all categories of consultants. Also, candidates who have handled matters related to pay, emoluments structure, compensation package or establishment matters would be given preference.

Further, selected candidates will have to provide integrity certificates from at least two references and a self-undertaking attesting to the absence of any prior criminal record or pending litigation.

How can eligible candidates apply? Candidates can visit the official website here — https://8cpc.gov.in/related-links/

OR fill the form here — https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNjlkMzczNmI2YTNlOTIwMjYwNDA2NTI As per the notice, all applications must be submitted online via the link, as “no physical copy/email / hard copy shall be considered for this purpose.”

What is the due date for the application? The notice states, “This is an open-ended circular. Any amendment/corrigendum shall be uploaded only on the website of the Commission.”

According to the website, the application process will close on 31 August 2026.

What job roles are available, and what are the salary details? Vacancies for consultants under the 8th CPC have been classified into three categories based on age, experience, and the number of jobs available. Check below:

Consultant (Sr. Consultant): Candidates with more than 10 years of relevant experience and up to 45 years of age may apply for five vacancies.

Consultant: Candidates with more than six years of relevant experience and up to 40 years of age may apply for five vacancies.

Consultant (Young Professional): Candidates with more than four years of relevant experience and up to 32 years of age may apply for 10 vacancies.

Any appointment of consultants would be on fixed remuneration during their tenure in the Commission. Check the salary details as below:

Role Full-time Part-time (12 days/month) (6 days/month) Consultant (Senior) ₹ 1,80,000 ₹ 90,000 ₹ 45,000 Consultant ₹ 1,20,000 ₹ 60,000 ₹ 30,000 Consultant (Young professional) ₹ 90,000 ₹ 45,000 ₹ 22,500