8th pay commission: Vacancies for consultants open — Here's who is eligible and how to apply

The 8th pay commission has invited candidates to apply for various consultant roles. Here's who is eligible, how to apply, the terms of the job, due date for application, salary offered and other details.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published4 Aug 2026, 06:30 PM IST
The 8th pay commission has invited candidates to apply for multiple consultant roles.
The 8th pay commission has invited candidates to apply for multiple consultant roles. (Representative Image)

The 8th Pay Commission has posted a notice on its website seeking applicants for multiple consultant roles with the panel on a contract basis. It states: “The 8th CPC has been constituted to make recommendations related to emolument structure of different categories of officers, employees and on pensions. Applications are invited from eligible candidates for engagement as a Consultant at the Commission on a contractual basis as per the Guidelines.”

The term is for a one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less. If required, an extension beyond one year shall be subject to the consultant's performance and professionalism in the Commission, the notice added.

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Candidates will receive an offer of engagement via email only and have seven days to consent. “A maximum period of 30 days shall be given for joining from the date of emailing the offer of the engagement letter. Suitable candidates ready to join immediately shall be given preference,” it added.

Who is an eligible candidate?

Qualifications required of applicants are as follows:

  • Candidates must have a Master's or MBA degree in/with Finance / Human Resource (HR) / Industrial Relations (IR) / similar subjects; OR
  • Must be LL. B, enrolled with the Bar Council / Bar Association with relevant experience in law research or having experience in handling service matters in Tribunals / Courts as an Advocate.

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  • It added that knowledge and experience in working with Excel/spreadsheets and preparing presentations/slide decks are a must for all categories of consultants.

Also, candidates who have handled matters related to pay, emoluments structure, compensation package or establishment matters would be given preference.

Further, selected candidates will have to provide integrity certificates from at least two references and a self-undertaking attesting to the absence of any prior criminal record or pending litigation.

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How can eligible candidates apply?

  • Candidates can visit the official website here — https://8cpc.gov.in/related-links/
  • OR fill the form here — https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNjlkMzczNmI2YTNlOTIwMjYwNDA2NTI

As per the notice, all applications must be submitted online via the link, as “no physical copy/email / hard copy shall be considered for this purpose.”

What is the due date for the application?

The notice states, “This is an open-ended circular. Any amendment/corrigendum shall be uploaded only on the website of the Commission.”

According to the website, the application process will close on 31 August 2026.

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What job roles are available, and what are the salary details?

Vacancies for consultants under the 8th CPC have been classified into three categories based on age, experience, and the number of jobs available. Check below:

  • Consultant (Sr. Consultant): Candidates with more than 10 years of relevant experience and up to 45 years of age may apply for five vacancies.
  • Consultant: Candidates with more than six years of relevant experience and up to 40 years of age may apply for five vacancies.
  • Consultant (Young Professional): Candidates with more than four years of relevant experience and up to 32 years of age may apply for 10 vacancies.

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Any appointment of consultants would be on fixed remuneration during their tenure in the Commission. Check the salary details as below:

RoleFull-timePart-time 
(12 days/month)(6 days/month)
Consultant (Senior) 1,80,000 90,000 45,000
Consultant 1,20,000 60,000 30,000
Consultant (Young professional) 90,000 45,000 22,500

What are the terms of employment?

  • Consultants would be engaged for a fixed period to provide high-end services or to attend to specific, time-bound jobs of the Commission.
  • Consultants would not be engaged for routine day-to-day work and shall be on a full-time or part-time basis.
  • The full-time consultants shall not be permitted to take up any other assignment during their consultancy with the Commission.
  • The engagement of a consultant is of a temporary nature and can be cancelled at any time without providing any reason.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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