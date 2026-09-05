8th Pay Commission: DA may hit 66%-67% by January 2027 as AICPI-IW points to another hike

The 8th Pay Commission is tentatively expected to submit its recommendations to the central government by May 2027. Now, before the actual deadline arrives, central government employees and pensioners could see another meaningful increase in their Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) amounts.

Furthermore, based on the latest available All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) data, along with the existing 7th Pay Commission formula, DA can reach about 66-67% of basic pay from 1 January 2027.

Still, it is vital to clearly acknowledge the fact that this is only an estimate. The central government has not officially announced the January 2027 DA rate or confirmed the January 2026 DA rate used in this calculation.

Having a clear understanding of these basics is important to better appreciate potential changes in DA and DR figures over the next few months.

AICPI-IW data points towards a higher DA To put it simply, DA is linked to changes in the AICPI-IW. For the January 2027 revision, actual data from January to December 2026 will be taken into consideration.

The basic formula, as per the 7th Pay Commission, that is used for the calculation is:

DA = [{(Average AICPI-IW of last 12 months x 2.88)−261.41}/261.41]×100-Existing DA(%)

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Now, the AICPI-IW stood at 148.6 in the month of January and rose to 153.2 in July 2026. In case the index continues to remain around 153.2 from August through December, the estimated 12-month average would be about 151.5.

Month AICPI-IW January 2026 148.6 February 2026 148.5 March 2026 149.1 April 2026 149.9 May 2026 150.8 June 2026 151.9 July 2026 153.2 August–December* 153.2 Estimated average 151.5

*August to December figures are assumed at 153.2 for this illustration.

When using the 7th Pay Commission formula, an average index of 151.5 produces a DA figure of approximately about 66.91%. In case the existing DA is assumed to be 63%, this clearly indicates a potential increase of about 3.91 percentage points. Finally, depending on the eventual index numbers and the government’s rounding off, DA could potentially therefore settle at 66% or possibly at 67%.

What can this mean before the 8th Pay Commission? The possible increase is important because DA directly affects the salary of central government employees. A higher DA means greater monthly pay for eligible employees.

The 8th Pay Commission, on the other hand, is expected to review salaries, allowances and other benefits. Its recommendations could eventually bring a larger restructuring of pay, separate from the routine DA revisions under the current pay commission.

Employees should therefore clearly understand the difference between a regular DA increase and any future 8th Pay Commission salary revision. They are two distinct aspects of the salary payments and are not the same.

In summary, if AICPI-IW remains strong through the end of 2026, central government employees could see DA move to around 66%-67% from January 2027. The estimate will become clearer once all the required AICPI-IW figures are released and the government announces the official DA rate. For now, employees should treat the 66%-67% figure as a projection rather than a confirmed government decision.