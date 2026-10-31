8th Pay Commission: DA may touch 67% in January 2027 — will this be the last hike before the new pay structure?

The latest Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) revision for central government employees and pensioners was announced on 28 October 2026, with an effective date of 1 July 2026. The rate was enhanced by 3% from the current 60% to 63%.

Now, going forward, the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees could rise from the current 63% to 67% of basic pay, effective 1 January 2027. Based on the existing 7th Pay Commission formula, inflation trends, and the latest concluded meeting of the 8th Pay Commission panel in Mumbai, this could be the final DA revision before the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations lead to a fresh payment structure and a comprehensive change in salary disbursement.

It is essential to keep in mind that the projection depends on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). While the current 63% DA revision is dependent on the index readings from July 2025 to June 2026, the January 2027 instalment is going to be dependent on the average index for January to December 2026.

How could DA reach 67% in January 2027? Assuming the AICPI-IW remains at its September 2026 level of 155.5 for October to December, the 12-month average would be 152. Do note that the latest data for September 2026 was released on 30 October 2026. The complete calculation will be as follows:

Month (2026) AICPI-IW (2016=100) January 148.6 February 148.5 March 149.1 April 149.9 May 150.8 June 151.9 July 153.2 August 154.4 September 155.5 October (assumed) 155.5 November (assumed) 155.5 December (assumed) 155.5 Average 152.36

Note: The calculations discussed above are illustrative in nature.

The existing DA calculation formula is:

DA = [{(Average AICPI-IW × 2.88) − 261.41} / 261.41] × 100

Therefore, using an average index of 152.36, the calculation gives:

152.36 × 2.88 = 438.79

438.79 - 261.41 = 177.38

177.38 ÷ 261.41 = 0.67855

0.67855 × 100 = 67.85%

Hence, this calculation translates into a tentative 4.85 percentage-point increase in DA over the existing 63% recently introduced. Since the government generally rounds off the figure, employees can get a 4% hike, based on a reasonable estimate, thus raising the DA to 67%.

Still, it should not be ignored that this is just a projection. The actual October to December index reading are going to determine the final DA rate. Furthermore, a higher average could push the figure upwards, whereas a lower average could reduce the expected increase.

Could this be the last DA hike under the 7th CPC? This is a possibility, depending on the 8th Pay Commission's decision, whether the panel holds any more meetings or takes any other decisions related to the 8th Pay Commission final report.

The 8th Pay Commission was notified in November 2025 and has an 18-month mandate, placing its tentative report deadline around May 2027. Its recommendations are expected around May-June 2027. Hence, a January 2027 DA revision might be the last revision under the 7th Pay Commission, before the transition to the revised pay structure.

Prominent employee unions and associations have raised demands concerning DA calculation. The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has, for example, sought point-to-point DA without rounding off and proposed merging DA/DR with basic pay whenever it crosses 25%. Bharat Pensioners Samaj has also demanded quarterly DA/DR revisions based on 3-month averages, with point-to-point compensation.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 3 union demands on DA that could affect pensioners too

Once the 8th Pay Commission recommendations are officially submitted, accepted, and implemented, the accumulated DA could be merged into the revised basic pay, with DA potentially restarting from zero.

That is why 67% might also be the last DA level under the 7th Pay Commission, but this is not yet confirmed. The actual inflation reading and the government’s timeline for implementing the 8th Pay Commission will decide whether employees receive another DA revision before the new pay structure takes effect.