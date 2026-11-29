The 8th Pay Commission is expected to table its final report, containing relevant recommendations for salary revisions, allowances, and pension reforms, within 18 months of its constitution, as per the Terms of Reference (ToR). Now, as the 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025, this places the deadline for submission of the final report tentatively around May 2027.

Still, if the commission fails to meet this timeline due to the intricacies of the work, panel discussions, and other associated aspects, serving central government employees and pensioners may have to wait a little longer for clarity on revised salaries, pensions, and allowances.

However, a delay in submitting the report would not, by itself, determine whether employees and pensioners receive arrears. This would depend on the effective date and payment arrangements approved by the Central government

8th Pay Commission: Will employees lose arrears if the report is delayed? The crucial aspect to pay attention to in such a scenario will be the effective date eventually approved by the central government. The 8th Pay Commission’s revised pay structure is expected to take effect from 1 January 2026, subject to the central government's approval, as the tenure of the 7th Pay Commission officially ended on 31 December 2025.

If the central government decides to retain this date despite a delay in reporting or implementation, serving central employees and pensioners could become eligible for arrears covering the intervening period.

Furthermore, the longer the pay period is revised, the higher the central government's cost of meeting these expenses will be.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, explained this in detail, stating, "The 8th Pay Commission's 18-month window places its timeline around mid-2027. With revised pay expected from January 1, 2026, the gap until implementation will determine the size of arrears.”

He further added, “For employees, revised basic pay has typically been paid retrospectively, while allowances such as HRA have applied prospectively, as under the 7th Pay Commission. For the government, arrears build up until implementation, and past practice has varied, from instalments to a single payout. A longer timeline would mean a larger outgo."

Why could a delay increase the government's financial burden? Therefore, it has to be acknowledged that a prolonged timeline could create a greater financial liability for the centre. Deutsche Bank Research report has, for example, estimated that the 8th Pay Commission could add at least ₹3 lakh crore to the government’s expenditure.

Its assessment and analysis suggest that postponing implementation until 2028 might provide the central government with only temporary fiscal relief, yet it may still increase the eventual payout if salary revisions are applied retrospectively.

Moreover, what should not be overlooked is that missing the May 2027 deadline would not automatically trigger an extension or determine when the revised salaries will be paid. This is because the central government will be required to decide on the next steps, including the report’s timeline, implementation date, method, and arrears payment arrangement.

What are the key takeaways for central government employees and pensions? For serving central government employees and pensioners, therefore, the key issue is not just whether the commission submits its report by May 2027, but whether the central government retains 1 January 2026 as the effective date of the 8th Pay Commission.

Furthermore, it is vital to keep in mind that the tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended on 31 December 2025; therefore, it is expected that the 8th Pay Commission might be implemented from 1 January 2026, subject to government decision.

Any delay in the final report and in the subsequent acceptance of the 8th Pay Commission’s proposal by the central government could mean a longer wait and potentially larger arrears when the revised pay structure is implemented.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission arrears: How a delay could cost the Centre more

More clarity on this will emerge only when the final report is presented by the three-member 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, and when the subsequent steps taken by the central government, based on this report, are announced.