8th Pay Commission delay could cost lower-ranked staff up to ₹3.45 lakh in lost HRA and transport allowance

The 8th Pay Commission panel is tentatively expected to submit its final report to the central government by May-June 2027. Once the final report is submitted, the government will decide on pay revisions, allowances, and pension reforms for serving and retired government servants.

Now, in case the 8th Pay Commission’s rollout drags on, the central government employees are going to brace for a financial hit. While they are tentatively set to be paid from January 1, 2026, history shows that these are generally confined to basic pay alone.

Prominent allowances such as dearness allowance (DA), house rent allowance (HRA), and transport allowance (TPTA) rarely get backdated. This is an important distinction, as for lower and mid-level working staff, these allowances make up a meaningful chunk of their monthly earnings.

Why allowances don't get arrears This is because the dearness allowance (DA) is revised every six months to help serving employees cope with rising inflation and lifestyle costs, regardless of whether a pay commission is active. That is why there is no ‘gap’ left to compensate for.

HRAs pegged at 24%, 16%, and 8% of basic pay, primarily depending on the city category, rise only once DA crosses certain thresholds, as it did in January 2024. TPTA, on the other hand, is a fixed sum tied to DA and gets revised with every new pay commission. For these reasons, none of the three generally qualify for retroactive payment, unlike basic pay.

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025. Since then, it has been given an 18-month window from the November 2025 terms of reference to submit its final recommendations. Thus pushing the likely deadline to around May-June 2027.

Once the 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, submits its final report, the government will take another four to six months thereafter to review, analyse and roll out the recommendations.

What do levels 3 to 6 stand to lose Assuming an estimated fitment factor of 2.1x and DA climbing to 62% and then 64% through 2027, here's how current pay compares to the revised figures once the commission kicks in:

Level Basic (current → 2.1x) HRA (current → 2.1x) TPTA (current → 2.1x) Level 3 ₹ 21,700 → ₹ 45,570 ₹ 5,208 → ₹ 10,937 ₹ 5,832 → ₹ 12,247 Level 4 ₹ 25,500 → ₹ 53,550 ₹ 6,120 → ₹ 12,852 ₹ 5,832 → ₹ 12,247 Level 5 ₹ 29,200 → ₹ 61,320 ₹ 7,008 → ₹ 14,717 ₹ 5,832 → ₹ 12,247 Level 6 ₹ 35,400 → ₹ 74,340 ₹ 8,496 → ₹ 17,842 ₹ 5,832 → ₹ 12,247

Since HRA and TPTA don't carry arrears, every month of delay simply means employees miss out on the difference between their current allowances and the revised ones — money they'll never recover. Here's what that adds up to, depending on when the commission is actually rolled out:

Level May 2027 August 2027 December 2027 Level 3 ₹ 1,87,680 ₹ 2,20,800 ₹ 2,66,688 Level 4 ₹ 2,03,184 ₹ 2,39,040 ₹ 2,88,576 Level 5 ₹ 2,18,280 ₹ 2,56,800 ₹ 3,09,888 Level 6 ₹ 2,43,576 ₹ 2,86,560 ₹ 3,45,600

The Bottom Line In summary, it is important to note that these numbers are projections. They are not certainties. The final fitment factor and revised allowance rates will only be confirmed and decided once the commission submits its report.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 5 latest updates employees should know

Still, the core pattern holds across all levels: the later the implementation takes place, the steeper will be the possible loss, and its ‘invisible’ components, HRA and TPTA, not basic pay, silently cost employees the most.

Furthermore, for level 3 to 6 staff, the gap between a May 2027 and a December 2027 rollout can effectively mean a difference of about ₹80,000 to ₹1,00,000 in lost arrears.

With so much on the line, a faster timeline isn’t just a simple bureaucratic preference; it is a direct financial stake for lakhs of serving central government employees.