8th Pay Commission: Delay may mean arrears worth lakhs—Here's the math behind the ₹14 lakh claim

The 8th Pay Commission has once again extended the deadline for stakeholders to submit their inputs, this time until June 15. The submission process was originally launched on March 5, 2026, with the deadline first set for April 30, before being pushed to May 31 and now further extended.
A key question now being debated is: When will the 8th Pay Commission actually come into effect? and also how many months of arrears could central government employees receive? On what basis will the arrear amount be calculated, and how much additional money could employees potentially get? Here's a look at them.
In its latest circular, the Commission said, "The last date for submission of Memorandum to Eighth Central Pay Commission stands extended to 15.06.2026. This is the final timeline for submission. No further extension shall be granted."
The Commission also clarified that memorandums must be submitted only through its official website, 8cpc.gov.in.
"Please note that hard copies/physical copies/emails/PDFs of the memorandum may not be considered by the Commission," it added.
Reports suggest that central government employees may receive arrears of anywhere between ₹5 lakh and ₹14 lakh when the 8th Pay Commission comes into effect. However, how realistic are these claims? and on what basis they are being calculated?
Normally, a new Central Pay Commission (CPC) is formed every 10 years. As per that rule, the 8th Pay Commission is scheduled to come into effect from January 1, 2026, after the expiry of the term of the Seventh Pay Commission.
Although the revised pay structure is expected to take effect from January 1, 2026, the government may take until April 2027 to approve and implement it. If that happens, central government employees could receive arrears for the entire 15-month period in a lump sum.
The final payout, however, will depend on the fitment factor approved under the 8th Pay Commission recommendations.
A fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the Central Pay Commission to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or pension) into the new, revised basic salary structure.
Central government employee unions have been demanding a fitment factor of 3.68, significantly higher than the 2.57 factor used under the 7th Pay Commission.
If the government accepts this proposal, salaries would see a substantial jump, and arrears for the delayed implementation period will be as follows:
The calculations are based on employee unions' demand for a 3.68 fitment factor and an assumed implementation timeline. However, experts expect the final fitment factor is likely to range between 2.28 and 2.86.
The actual arrears amount will be decided only after the government releases the Pay Commission's final recommendations and officially notifies the approved fitment factor.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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