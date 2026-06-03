8th Pay Commission delayed again: When will you receive the revised salary? What it means for your pay and pension?

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has once again extended the deadline for submitting suggestions and representations. This marks the second extension granted by the Commission, allowing employee associations, staff unions and pensioner groups additional time to present their demands and recommendations before the panel moves ahead with finalising its report. Here's look at what it mean for the central government employees awaiting salary revision..
This time, the 8th CPC has again extended its deadline to June 15. The process for submissions had begun on 5 March 2026, with earlier deadlines on 30 April, and then 31 May.
In its latest circular, the Commission said, "The last date for submission of Memorandum to Eighth Central Pay Commission stands extended to 15.06.2026. This is the final timeline for submission. No further extension shall be granted."
The Commission also clarified that memorandums must be submitted only through its official website, 8cpc.gov.in.
"Please note that hard copies/physical copies/emails/PDFs of the memorandum may not be considered by the Commission," it added.
The government set up the 8th Pay Commission in October 2025 and issued an official notification a month later, giving the panel 18 months to submit its recommendations. Calculating accordingly, the salary revisions are likely expected around April-May
Dr Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of the All India NPS Employees Federation and National Mission for Old Pension Scheme Bharat, had earlier told India Today, April could become an important implementation point because it also marks the beginning of a new financial year.
“There could be a delay of one or two months, but broadly I believe implementation should happen around April 2027,” he said.
The delay in the process is likely to impact both the central governmet employees and government financially.
Notably, the revised pay structure is slated to take effect from January 1, 2026. As a result, government employees have been accumulating arrears from that date, which will be payable once the new pay scales are implemented. This means the government will have to release a much larger amount as salary and pension in one go.
For the employees, though they will receive arrears in a lump sum, the delay could reduce their HRA benefits. While arrears on basic pay can be paid later, HRA is generally not paid retrospectively, meaning employees could miss out on the higher allowance for the delayed period.
Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, and comprising members Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission; the 8th CPC has crossed six months since its process began in November 2025.
About 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees, are set to be impacted by the 8th CPC's decisions.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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