8th Pay Commission: Delhi meetings conclude today; IRTSA presses for ₹52,600 minimum pay

The 8th Pay Commission’s Delhi consultations conclude today, 10 August, marking another important stage in its exercise to gather views from central government employees, pensioners, unions and other stakeholders. These meetings were attended by unions and associations registered in Delhi.

Several other organizations, including the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO), have, over the past few months, submitted their own demands covering important aspects such as salary revisions, pensions, allowances and service conditions.

The 8th Pay Commission will take into account the views and grievances of all such prominent unions before finalizing its recommendations and tentatively sending them to the central government by May-June 2027.

Here are the major demands raised by the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA). The association previously presented a comprehensive memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission in Hyderabad. Among its key demands was a revision of minimum pay to ₹52,600, along with different fitment factors for different pay levels.

₹ 52,600 minimum pay and differentiated fitment factors IRTSA has proposed a minimum pay of ₹52,600, calculated using a 2.92 fitment factor. It has been argued that the calculation should reflect modern household expenses, including internet charges, bottled drinking water and medical insurance. For railway safety-category posts, the association has sought higher fitment factors from Level 6 onwards.

How IRTSA’s proposed fitment factors vary by pay level

Pay level IRTSA’s proposed fitment factor Level 1–5 2.92 Level 6–8 3.50 Level 9–12 3.80 Level 13–16 4.09 Level 17–18 4.38

Note: The demands and data discussed above are indicative. For the updated demands, refer to the official memorandum of IRTSA.

IRTSA has also proposed a 5% annual increment and changes in the career structure of technical supervisors. The main objective of these demands is to improve the livelihoods of the serving employees and their immediate families.

Group-B status, career progression and allowances A significant part of IRTSA’s representation concerns Junior Engineers and Senior Section Engineers. The association highlighted dissatisfaction and career stagnation, particularly among SSEs and graduate engineers recruited at the SSE level.

It demanded Group B gazetted status for SSEs, a five-grade structure beginning at Level 7 for JEs, better promotional opportunities and changes relating to MACPS. It has also raised issues concerning night duty, overtime and other allowances, as well as risk and hardship allowances for open-line engineers and staff.

The Commission is scheduled to visit Chennai on 7-8 September, Puducherry on 9 September and Chandigarh on 16-18 September, followed by Jaipur on 31 August-1 September. With several rounds of discussions still ahead, there is no final decision yet on the fitment factor, minimum pay or other major salary-related demands. The final recommendations will be issued only after the Commission completes its consultation process and submits its report to the government.