8th Pay Commission Demand: Pensioners want DA revised every 3 months, DR merged with pension at 25%

8th Pay Commission: Bharat Pensioners Samaj has urged the Commission to revise DA and DR quarterly, merge DR at 25%, raise minimum pension to 45,000 and ensure pension parity. 

Shivam Shukla
Published11 Aug 2026, 07:55 AM IST
BPS has proposed a quarterly DA revision, the first such recommendation by an association, along with point-to-point compensation. It remains to be seen whether the 8th Pay Commission accepts these demands, which could offer pensioners faster relief from inflation.
BPS has proposed a quarterly DA revision, the first such recommendation by an association, along with point-to-point compensation. It remains to be seen whether the 8th Pay Commission accepts these demands, which could offer pensioners faster relief from inflation.(Pixabay)

Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS), which represents nearly 10 lakh pensioners, urged the 8th Pay Commission to revise the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) every three months and also examine their merger with basic pension once DR crosses 25%. These steps, BPS says, will ensure that serving and retired employees can combat inflation.

As of today, DA/DR is revised twice a year. BPS highlighted that inflation adversely affects pensioners' living standards and urged the quarterly revision of this metric to a three-month average, along with point-to-point compensation.

The union, in their meeting with the Commission officials on 7 August, also asked for equitable pension revision and parity between similarly placed pensioners retiring before and after 1 January 2026.

Demands of Bharat Pensioners Samaj

BPS proposal

Demand

DA/DR revisionEvery 3 months
DR mergerAt 25%
Minimum basic pay 69,000
Fitment factor3.83
Minimum pension 45,000
Family formula5.2 weighted units

Note: These are recommendations submitted by BPS to the 8th Pay Commission and are not approved government benefits. The final decision will depend on the Commission’s recommendations and the government’s approval.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Delhi meetings end today; here are IRTSA’s key demands

45,000 minimum pension among key demands

Besides the quarterly DA/DR revision, BPS has proposed a minimum pension of 45,000 and a minimum basic pay of 69,000, with a 3.83 fitment factor. It has also suggested a 5.2 weighted-unit family formula for calculating the fitment factor. BPS is seeking the 69,000 minimum pay and 3.83 factor on similar lines to the NC-JCM Staff Side.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Govt gives status report in Lok Sabha; check details

BPS has also sought a review of pay and pensions every five years, rather than waiting for a 10-year cycle.

Brief history of Bharat Pensioners Samaj

The organisation, established in 1955, represents nearly 10 lakh pensioners through 245 affiliated associations. Its latest demands add to the growing list of proposals before the 8th Pay Commission. For pensioners, the key issue now is whether the Commission accepts the demand for more frequent inflation-linked relief and a 25% DR merger in its final recommendations.

Any update on whether these demands are accepted by the 8th Pay Commission is expected by the middle of next year, when the 8th Pay Commission panel headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, tables its final report.

8th Pay Commission timeline

Yesterday, the Commission's key Delhi meetings concluded. The 8th Pay Commission has meetings in Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh and Jaipur in the coming months.

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025 and has been given 18 months by the Union Cabinet to submit its report.

As of 11 August, more than half of the 18 months have elapsed, with the final report submission around May-June 2026. Currently, the Commission continues to hold discussions and consultations with employees, associations, pensioners, and other stakeholders as it examines demands regarding pension payments, pay revisions and allowances.

For the latest updates and developments related to the 8th Pay Commission, you can visit its official website at: https://8cpc.gov.in/

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

8th Pay CommissionDearness AllowancePersonal FinanceMoneyPensionIndiaNewsPay Commission
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