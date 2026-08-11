8th Pay Commission Demand: Pensioners want DA revised every 3 months, DR merged with pension at 25%

Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS), which represents nearly 10 lakh pensioners, urged the 8th Pay Commission to revise the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) every three months and also examine their merger with basic pension once DR crosses 25%. These steps, BPS says, will ensure that serving and retired employees can combat inflation.

As of today, DA/DR is revised twice a year. BPS highlighted that inflation adversely affects pensioners' living standards and urged the quarterly revision of this metric to a three-month average, along with point-to-point compensation.

The union, in their meeting with the Commission officials on 7 August, also asked for equitable pension revision and parity between similarly placed pensioners retiring before and after 1 January 2026.

Demands of Bharat Pensioners Samaj

BPS proposal Demand DA/DR revision Every 3 months DR merger At 25% Minimum basic pay ₹ 69,000 Fitment factor 3.83 Minimum pension ₹ 45,000 Family formula 5.2 weighted units

Note: These are recommendations submitted by BPS to the 8th Pay Commission and are not approved government benefits. The final decision will depend on the Commission’s recommendations and the government’s approval.

₹ 45,000 minimum pension among key demands Besides the quarterly DA/DR revision, BPS has proposed a minimum pension of ₹45,000 and a minimum basic pay of ₹69,000, with a 3.83 fitment factor. It has also suggested a 5.2 weighted-unit family formula for calculating the fitment factor. BPS is seeking the ₹69,000 minimum pay and 3.83 factor on similar lines to the NC-JCM Staff Side.

BPS has also sought a review of pay and pensions every five years, rather than waiting for a 10-year cycle.

Brief history of Bharat Pensioners Samaj The organisation, established in 1955, represents nearly 10 lakh pensioners through 245 affiliated associations. Its latest demands add to the growing list of proposals before the 8th Pay Commission. For pensioners, the key issue now is whether the Commission accepts the demand for more frequent inflation-linked relief and a 25% DR merger in its final recommendations.

Any update on whether these demands are accepted by the 8th Pay Commission is expected by the middle of next year, when the 8th Pay Commission panel headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, tables its final report.

8th Pay Commission timeline Yesterday, the Commission's key Delhi meetings concluded. The 8th Pay Commission has meetings in Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh and Jaipur in the coming months.

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025 and has been given 18 months by the Union Cabinet to submit its report.

As of 11 August, more than half of the 18 months have elapsed, with the final report submission around May-June 2026. Currently, the Commission continues to hold discussions and consultations with employees, associations, pensioners, and other stakeholders as it examines demands regarding pension payments, pay revisions and allowances.