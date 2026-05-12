8th Pay Commission demands: Salary hike, pension reform and fitment factor compared across 3 major unions

As the 8th Pay Commission enters an active phase of consultations and discussions, employee bodies have aligned on one core message: the need for a substantial overhaul of salaries, pensions and allowances for central government employees and pensioners.

While the broad direction of the demands remains similar, the finer details differ across unions, reflecting their distinct workforce priorities, objectives and sector-specific concerns.

Recently, three major stakeholders, the National Council Joint Consultative Machinery (NCJCM), the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF), submitted detailed proposals to the 8th Pay Commission. These groups collectively represent general central government employees, pensioners and defence civilians.

Their recommendations are expected to play an important role in shaping the Commission’s deliberations over the coming months, especially as the 8th Pay Commission is likely to submit its recommendations by mid-2027.

Comparative Snapshot: Key demands under the 8th Pay Commission

Demand Area NCJCM Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation AIDEF Minimum Basic Pay ₹ 69,000 ₹ 65,000 ₹ 69,000 Fitment Factor 3.833 3.8 3.833 Annual Increment 6% (from 3%) 5% (from 3%) Improved progression-linked increments Pay Structure Reform Unified pay matrix up to Level 13 Rationalisation of pay levels Cadre restructuring & skill-based pay Career Progression Level mergers & simplification 10-20-30 promotion model Faster promotions, shorter residency Pension Reform Structural alignment with revised pay OPS restoration + UPS reforms + DA linkage Pension parity with revised pay structure DA/Inflation Handling Inflation-linked wage model Minimum 4% DA hike + DA merger at 50% Inflation-adjusted compensation demands Allowances Housing & utility-linked structured pay Higher HRA & 2.5x TA increase Risk allowance ( ₹ 10,000– ₹ 15,000) Workforce Focus Nutrition-based wage system Family unit expansion (5 members) Defence civilians, DRDO, technicians Structural Reforms Simplified salary architecture Revised allowance framework Technical cadre overhaul

Note: The demands outlined above, covering salary benchmarks, fitment factors, pensions, allowances, and structural reforms, will be examined, evaluated, and modelled by the 8th Pay Commission during its ongoing consultation phase before finalising its recommendations.

Key similarities across all three unions Despite their unique demands, the three union bodies share several inherent similarities. They are briefly discussed below:

Holistically, there is a minimum salary benchmark demand of ₹ 65,000– ₹ 69,000

A fitment factor close to 3.8–3.833. The basic range is clearly over 3.8.

There is also a strong push for higher annual increments (5–6% range)

Comprehensive pension restructuring, improvements and parity in payments.

Simplification of pay levels, promotion systems to boost morale and performance.

Alignment of wages with inflation and real living costs.

The consensus signals a unified demand not just for incremental pay revisions, but for a complete overhaul of the pay architecture. This is vital for central government employees and pensioners because Pay Commissions occur only once every 10 years. This makes a comprehensive overhaul nearly indispensable.

Where do their demands differ? NCJCM primarily focuses on systemic reforms related to unified pay matrix, nutrition-linked wages, and inflation-indexed structure.

Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation prioritises pension revival as one of its key demands, followed by DA guarantees, HRA/TA hikes, and broader social security expansion.

AIDEF is sector-specific, centring on defence civilian risks, technical cadre restructuring, and skill-based pay progression. Conclusion It is essential to keep in mind that these are the demands and views of respective unions. These consultations and the data shared in them will be comprehensively analysed by the 8th Pay Commission. This, along with the demands of other unions and stakeholders, will also be given due consideration before final decisions are made.

The 8th Pay Commission is now in its intensive consultation phase, with stakeholder meetings scheduled in New Delhi starting tomorrow, May 13–14, 2026, marking an important next step in the review process.

In conclusion, as the 8th Pay Commission continues to gather ideas, inputs and opinions from employee bodies across sectors, these divergent yet overlapping demands help the Commission a lot in drafting its detailed report on pension, fitment factor, salaries and allowance revision that will eventually define the next decade of central government compensation and pension structure.