8th Pay Commission demands: Salary hike, pension reform and fitment factor compared across 3 major unions

Amid active consultations, the 8th Pay Commission sees strong union demands for revised pay, fitment factor hikes, pension reforms and allowance restructuring for government employees. These demands will be considered holistically before the final recommendations of the Commission. 

Shivam Shukla
Published12 May 2026, 12:36 PM IST
8th Pay Commission: A comparative look at union demands on salary, fitment & pension reforms.
8th Pay Commission: A comparative look at union demands on salary, fitment & pension reforms.(Pixabay)

As the 8th Pay Commission enters an active phase of consultations and discussions, employee bodies have aligned on one core message: the need for a substantial overhaul of salaries, pensions and allowances for central government employees and pensioners.

While the broad direction of the demands remains similar, the finer details differ across unions, reflecting their distinct workforce priorities, objectives and sector-specific concerns.

Recently, three major stakeholders, the National Council Joint Consultative Machinery (NCJCM), the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF), submitted detailed proposals to the 8th Pay Commission. These groups collectively represent general central government employees, pensioners and defence civilians.

Their recommendations are expected to play an important role in shaping the Commission’s deliberations over the coming months, especially as the 8th Pay Commission is likely to submit its recommendations by mid-2027.

Comparative Snapshot: Key demands under the 8th Pay Commission

Demand Area

NCJCM

Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation

AIDEF

Minimum Basic Pay 69,000 65,000 69,000
Fitment Factor3.8333.83.833
Annual Increment6% (from 3%)5% (from 3%)Improved progression-linked increments
Pay Structure ReformUnified pay matrix up to Level 13Rationalisation of pay levelsCadre restructuring & skill-based pay
Career ProgressionLevel mergers & simplification10-20-30 promotion modelFaster promotions, shorter residency
Pension ReformStructural alignment with revised payOPS restoration + UPS reforms + DA linkagePension parity with revised pay structure
DA/Inflation HandlingInflation-linked wage modelMinimum 4% DA hike + DA merger at 50%Inflation-adjusted compensation demands
AllowancesHousing & utility-linked structured payHigher HRA & 2.5x TA increaseRisk allowance ( 10,000– 15,000)
Workforce FocusNutrition-based wage systemFamily unit expansion (5 members)Defence civilians, DRDO, technicians
Structural ReformsSimplified salary architectureRevised allowance frameworkTechnical cadre overhaul

Note: The demands outlined above, covering salary benchmarks, fitment factors, pensions, allowances, and structural reforms, will be examined, evaluated, and modelled by the 8th Pay Commission during its ongoing consultation phase before finalising its recommendations.

Key similarities across all three unions

Despite their unique demands, the three union bodies share several inherent similarities. They are briefly discussed below:

  • Holistically, there is a minimum salary benchmark demand of 65,000– 69,000
  • A fitment factor close to 3.8–3.833. The basic range is clearly over 3.8.
  • There is also a strong push for higher annual increments (5–6% range)
  • Comprehensive pension restructuring, improvements and parity in payments.
  • Simplification of pay levels, promotion systems to boost morale and performance.
  • Alignment of wages with inflation and real living costs.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 25 FAQs, official dates, latest notices & key facts

The consensus signals a unified demand not just for incremental pay revisions, but for a complete overhaul of the pay architecture. This is vital for central government employees and pensioners because Pay Commissions occur only once every 10 years. This makes a comprehensive overhaul nearly indispensable.

Where do their demands differ?

  • NCJCM primarily focuses on systemic reforms related to unified pay matrix, nutrition-linked wages, and inflation-indexed structure.
  • Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation prioritises pension revival as one of its key demands, followed by DA guarantees, HRA/TA hikes, and broader social security expansion.
  • AIDEF is sector-specific, centring on defence civilian risks, technical cadre restructuring, and skill-based pay progression.

Conclusion

It is essential to keep in mind that these are the demands and views of respective unions. These consultations and the data shared in them will be comprehensively analysed by the 8th Pay Commission. This, along with the demands of other unions and stakeholders, will also be given due consideration before final decisions are made.

The 8th Pay Commission is now in its intensive consultation phase, with stakeholder meetings scheduled in New Delhi starting tomorrow, May 13–14, 2026, marking an important next step in the review process.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission 6-month review: Key updates, consultation status and outlook

In conclusion, as the 8th Pay Commission continues to gather ideas, inputs and opinions from employee bodies across sectors, these divergent yet overlapping demands help the Commission a lot in drafting its detailed report on pension, fitment factor, salaries and allowance revision that will eventually define the next decade of central government compensation and pension structure.

For more details and recent updates on the 8th Pay Commission, refer to the official website of the Commission at: https://8cpc.gov.in/

8th Pay CommissionGovernment EmployeesPersonal Finance
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