8th pay commission: Discussions ongoing, check full list of beneficiaries for pay hikes, allowances, other benefits

The 8th pay commission is in the discussion phase before it releases its official recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure and more. Constituted once a decade, it is expected to make significant decisions impacting pay for central government employees and pensioners.

Around 1 crore beneficiaries — nearly 50 lakh central government employees and close to 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence personnel and retirees, will benefit from the recommendations across 18 employee levels.

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Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission. The 8th CPC's official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.

8th CPC discussions and meetings are ongoing The commission closed its submission window for suggestions on 15 June and will close the window for data on 31 July. The 8th CPC has, since March, conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders with plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course. The panel is expected to collect data and analyse it to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for employee and retiree groups.

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These meetings are significant, as the suggestions made by these groups are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations on remuneration and pension structures for the central government workforce. These groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.

The commission is examining changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including for pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), and other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.

Who is eligible for the 8th CPC recommendations? Full list This will be for various government departments, agencies and services in respect of the following categories of employees:

Central Government employees — industrial and non-industrial;

Personnel belonging to the All India Services;

Personnel belonging to the Defence Forces;

Personnel of the Union Territories;

Officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department;

Members of the regulatory bodies (excluding the RBI) set up under the Acts of Parliament;

Officers and employees of the Supreme Court;

Officers and employees of the High Courts whose expenditure is borne by the Union Territories;

Judicial officers of the subordinate courts in the Union Territories.

When are final recommendations expected? The 8th Pay Commission has been directed to submit its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution (on 3 November 2025), although it may submit interim reports if required.