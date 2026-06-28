8th pay commission: Discussions with employee groups, stakeholders ongoing — Check meeting dates in July 2026 here

The 8th pay commission is engaged in discussions with employee representatives to formulate pay recommendations, which will impact around 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh retired pensioners.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated28 Jun 2026, 08:36 AM IST
The 8th pay commission is engaged in discussions with employee representatives to formulate pay recommendations, which will impact around 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh retired pensioners.
The 8th pay commission is engaged in discussions with employee representatives to formulate pay recommendations, which will impact around 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh retired pensioners.(Pexels / Representative Illustration)

8th pay commission: The 8th pay commission is conducting multiple state visits and meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather views ahead of its own recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and other factors.

Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to announce its final recommendations by mid-2027. Beneficiaries include about 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence sector personnel and retirees.

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The panel is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, other members include Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.

Notably, the panel closed submission of suggestions on 15 June and is seeking online submission of data from stakeholders till 30 June 2026.

Meeting dates with employee groups, stakeholders in July

The 8th CPC conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders in April, May, June and has other meetings scheduled in July, with plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course.

Also Read | 8th pay commission to examine pay upgrade under MACP scheme, says report
  • Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The 8th CPC is also scheduled to host a meeting in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on 6 and 7 July (Monday-Tuesday) to conduct talks with concerned stakeholders. Registration for appointments closed on 15 June.
  • Kolkata, West Bengal: The commission will further visit Kolkata on 9 and 10 July (Thursday-Friday). Appointment requests were allowed till 15 June.

8th pay commission: Top highlights

  • The committee closed its submission window for memorandum on 15 June, after extending it twice from 30 April and 31 May. The process began on 5 March, this year.
  • Inputs were sought from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

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  • It is still seeking data submissions from interested parties on its website by 30 June only through the provided link here — https://8cpc.gov.in/8cpc-online-data-portal/
  • It has also invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies — the full-time and part-time roles are for a fixed period — as consultants on a contractual basis at the commission. Applications are open till all roles are filled.
  • There is a total of 20 vacancies for consultant roles at the panel, across various experience levels and pay scales for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less.

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  • As per the usual timeline, the commission is expected to announce its final recommendations within 18 months. This means that February 2027 is the earliest we can get any official recommendations.
  • Notably, Dr Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of the All India NPS Employees Federation and National Mission for Old Pension Scheme Bharat told India Today that the new announcement could come in April next year, at the start of the new financial year.
  • However, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes more two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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