8th pay commission: Discussions with employee groups, stakeholders ongoing — Check meeting dates in July 2026 here

8th pay commission: The 8th pay commission is conducting multiple state visits and meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather views ahead of its own recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and other factors.
Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to announce its final recommendations by mid-2027. Beneficiaries include about 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence sector personnel and retirees.
The panel is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, other members include Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.
Notably, the panel closed submission of suggestions on 15 June and is seeking online submission of data from stakeholders till 30 June 2026.
The 8th CPC conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders in April, May, June and has other meetings scheduled in July, with plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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