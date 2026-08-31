8th Pay Commission: DoPT forwards pre-2026 retirees’ representations to Department of Expenditure; what happens next

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has formally forwarded representations seeking pension revision for central government employees who retired before 1 January 2026 to the Department of Expenditure (DoE), putting the long-standing demand before the finance ministry department responsible for expenditure matters.

In an Office Memorandum dated 18 August 2026, the DoPT said it was forwarding representations received from the All India RMS, MMS & Postal Pensioners Association and the All India Defence Employees’ Federation for “action as deemed appropriate”. The subject of the memorandum specifically refers to a request to amend the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission to include pension revision for past pensioners who retired before 1 January 2026 and other pensioners’ issues.

This is a fresh administrative development, but it does not mean that pension revision for pre-2026 retirees has been approved. The DoPT document only confirms that the representations have been forwarded to the Department of Expenditure for appropriate action.

What exactly is the demand before the government The issue concerns the scope of the 8th CPC’s mandate. The commission’s ToR, notified by the Department of Expenditure on 3 November 2025, does contain a provision relating to pensions.

Clause (e)(ii) requires the commission to review death-cum-retirement gratuity and pensions of employees who are not covered under the National Pension System, including the Unified Pension Scheme.

The concern among pensioner organisations is more specific: the ToR does not expressly state that pensions of employees who retired before 1 January 2026 are to be revised.

That distinction matters because pensioners who retired before the effective date of the 8th CPC recommendations could otherwise be left dependent on how the commission interprets its broader pension mandate.

The latest representations therefore seek an explicit amendment to the ToR rather than simply asking the commission to interpret the existing pension provision more broadly.

For pensioners, the government’s next move is consequently more important than the mere forwarding of the representations. The Department of Expenditure will have to consider whether the 8th CPC mandate should be changed and, if so, whether a specific provision for past pensioners should be added.

No pension revision yet, but the demand is now formally before DoE The 18 August memorandum does not announce any revised pension formula, fitment factor or additional benefit for pre-2026 retirees. It also does not say that the Department of Expenditure has accepted the demand.

The 8th CPC therefore continues to operate under the ToR notified in November 2025 unless the government subsequently issues an amendment.

There is a precedent for the government modifying a Pay Commission’s mandate after its initial terms were issued. A Finance Ministry resolution in 1985 amended the Terms of Reference of the Fourth Central Pay Commission to require it to examine the pension structure for both past and future pensioners.