8th Pay Commission: DoPT forwards pre-2026 retirees’ representations to Department of Expenditure; what happens next

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has formally forwarded representations seeking pension revision for central government employees who retired before 1 January 2026 to the Department of Expenditure (DoE), putting the long-standing demand before the finance ministry department responsible for expenditure matters.
In an Office Memorandum dated 18 August 2026, the DoPT said it was forwarding representations received from the All India RMS, MMS & Postal Pensioners Association and the All India Defence Employees’ Federation for “action as deemed appropriate”. The subject of the memorandum specifically refers to a request to amend the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission to include pension revision for past pensioners who retired before 1 January 2026 and other pensioners’ issues.
This is a fresh administrative development, but it does not mean that pension revision for pre-2026 retirees has been approved. The DoPT document only confirms that the representations have been forwarded to the Department of Expenditure for appropriate action.
The issue concerns the scope of the 8th CPC’s mandate. The commission’s ToR, notified by the Department of Expenditure on 3 November 2025, does contain a provision relating to pensions.
Clause (e)(ii) requires the commission to review death-cum-retirement gratuity and pensions of employees who are not covered under the National Pension System, including the Unified Pension Scheme.
The concern among pensioner organisations is more specific: the ToR does not expressly state that pensions of employees who retired before 1 January 2026 are to be revised.
That distinction matters because pensioners who retired before the effective date of the 8th CPC recommendations could otherwise be left dependent on how the commission interprets its broader pension mandate.
The latest representations therefore seek an explicit amendment to the ToR rather than simply asking the commission to interpret the existing pension provision more broadly.
For pensioners, the government’s next move is consequently more important than the mere forwarding of the representations. The Department of Expenditure will have to consider whether the 8th CPC mandate should be changed and, if so, whether a specific provision for past pensioners should be added.
The 18 August memorandum does not announce any revised pension formula, fitment factor or additional benefit for pre-2026 retirees. It also does not say that the Department of Expenditure has accepted the demand.
The 8th CPC therefore continues to operate under the ToR notified in November 2025 unless the government subsequently issues an amendment.
There is a precedent for the government modifying a Pay Commission’s mandate after its initial terms were issued. A Finance Ministry resolution in 1985 amended the Terms of Reference of the Fourth Central Pay Commission to require it to examine the pension structure for both past and future pensioners.
The next key development will be whether the government decides to amend the 8th CPC’s mandate to explicitly cover pension revision for employees who retired before 1 January 2026. Until such an order is issued, pre-2026 retirees should not treat the latest move as confirmation of an 8th CPC pension increase.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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