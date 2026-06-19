8th Pay Commission: Employee unions seek 5 assured financial upgradations at 6-year intervals

Under the 8th Pay Commission, employee unions have proposed five assured financial upgradations at six-year intervals to improve promotions, career growth and pay progression for central government employees.

Shivam Shukla
Updated19 Jun 2026, 09:48 AM IST
Employee unions have urged the 8th Pay Commission to introduce five assured financial upgradations over a 30-year service period.
Employee unions have urged the 8th Pay Commission to introduce five assured financial upgradations over a 30-year service period.(Pexels)

As the 8th Pay Commission continues its consultation and discussion phase, prominent employee unions, pension groups, and central government staff unions have proposed significant changes and overhauls to government employees' career progression, promotion and growth policies.

The National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) Staff Side, as an example, has urged the 8th Pay Commission to consider five assured financial upgradations, i.e., promotions, during an individual's 30-year service career.

The objective of this proposal is to address the long-standing concerns of Group C and Group B employees, many of whom have limited growth opportunities, primarily due to a rigid cadre system, a complex structure and a shortage of higher-level vacancies.

Also Read | 5 key 8th Pay Commission updates every central government employee should know

Such a change, if introduced, would be immensely beneficial to an individual's morale and facilitate the creation of a healthy working environment.

Proposed career progression framework

As detailed in the memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission by the NC-JCM Staff Side, employees should receive financial upgradations at fixed 6-year intervals from the date of appointment. The basic details of the same are as follows:

Financial Upgradation

Years of Service

First Upgradation6 Years
Second Upgradation12 Years
Third Upgradation18 Years
Fourth Upgradation24 Years
Fifth Upgradation30 Years

Why are employee unions demanding 5 upgrades?

According to the Staff Side, employees serving in cadres such as:

  1. Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
  2. Drivers
  3. Clerical staff
  4. Stenographers
  5. Storekeeping personnel
  6. Telephone operators
  7. Artisans
  8. Cooks
  9. ANMs, and
  10. Firefighting staff

often fail to receive even 3 promotions throughout their entire serving careers. This limited progression causes dissatisfaction, lack of motivation and a lack of clarity in serving employees.

The unions argue that to improve the current situation and boost employee confidence and morale, a time-scale promotion system is necessary because vacancies in higher posts arise infrequently, leaving many employees dependent on the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme, which, according to them, offers fewer benefits than the earlier ACP framework.

Extension of the time-bound promotion mechanism

It has also been contended that, since similar time-bound progression mechanisms exist for Group A officers, extending them to Group B and Group C employees would promote greater fairness and transparency and boost the confidence of serving employees. It will also give them much-needed objectivity.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to examine these recommendations, along with other memoranda, before submitting its final report within 18 months of its inception.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Deadline ends as unions bat for salary hike, pension reforms

The 8th Pay Commission, a temporary body, was constituted on 3 November 2025 and is expected to complete its 18-month tenure by mid-May 2027, after which it will submit its recommendations.

8th Pay CommissionPersonal Finance
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