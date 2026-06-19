8th Pay Commission: Employee unions seek 5 assured financial upgradations at 6-year intervals

As the 8th Pay Commission continues its consultation and discussion phase, prominent employee unions, pension groups, and central government staff unions have proposed significant changes and overhauls to government employees' career progression, promotion and growth policies.

The National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) Staff Side, as an example, has urged the 8th Pay Commission to consider five assured financial upgradations, i.e., promotions, during an individual's 30-year service career.

The objective of this proposal is to address the long-standing concerns of Group C and Group B employees, many of whom have limited growth opportunities, primarily due to a rigid cadre system, a complex structure and a shortage of higher-level vacancies.

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Such a change, if introduced, would be immensely beneficial to an individual's morale and facilitate the creation of a healthy working environment.

Proposed career progression framework As detailed in the memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission by the NC-JCM Staff Side, employees should receive financial upgradations at fixed 6-year intervals from the date of appointment. The basic details of the same are as follows:

Financial Upgradation Years of Service First Upgradation 6 Years Second Upgradation 12 Years Third Upgradation 18 Years Fourth Upgradation 24 Years Fifth Upgradation 30 Years

Why are employee unions demanding 5 upgrades? According to the Staff Side, employees serving in cadres such as:

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Drivers Clerical staff Stenographers Storekeeping personnel Telephone operators Artisans Cooks ANMs, and Firefighting staff often fail to receive even 3 promotions throughout their entire serving careers. This limited progression causes dissatisfaction, lack of motivation and a lack of clarity in serving employees.

The unions argue that to improve the current situation and boost employee confidence and morale, a time-scale promotion system is necessary because vacancies in higher posts arise infrequently, leaving many employees dependent on the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme, which, according to them, offers fewer benefits than the earlier ACP framework.

Extension of the time-bound promotion mechanism It has also been contended that, since similar time-bound progression mechanisms exist for Group A officers, extending them to Group B and Group C employees would promote greater fairness and transparency and boost the confidence of serving employees. It will also give them much-needed objectivity.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to examine these recommendations, along with other memoranda, before submitting its final report within 18 months of its inception.