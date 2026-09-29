8th pay commission: Awaiting announcement? Here are the terms of reference and timeline of recommendations, explained

8th Pay Commission: The official terms of reference outline what central government employees and pensioners can expect from the panel. We will likely get official recommendations sometime next year. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published29 Sep 2026, 12:11 AM IST
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8th Pay Commission: The official terms of reference outline what central government employees and pensioners can expect from the panel. We will likely get official recommendations sometime next year.
8th Pay Commission: The official terms of reference outline what central government employees and pensioners can expect from the panel. We will likely get official recommendations sometime next year.

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has announced official meetings and state visits as part of its consultation stage. According to notices on its official portal, the commission plans to discuss suggestions with employee unions, representatives, groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders during its visits before releasing its official recommendations.

The panel's decisions are expected to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, and defence and railway personnel and retirees.

What are the Terms of Reference (ToR)?

The Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th CPC outline what central government employees and pensioners can expect from its final recommendations. Approved by the Union Cabinet last year, the ToR defines the commission's scope of work and specifies the areas on which it must make recommendations.

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The ToR as specified, is as follows:

  • The 8th CPC will be a temporary body comprising a Chairperson, one part-time Member and a Member-Secretary. It has been asked to submit its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, although it may submit interim reports if required.
  • While framing its recommendations, the commission has been asked to consider the economic conditions in the country and the need for fiscal prudence; the need to ensure that adequate resources are available for developmental expenditure and welfare measures; the unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes; the likely impact of the recommendations on the finances of the State Governments, which usually adopt the recommendations with some modifications, and the prevailing emolument structure, benefits and working conditions available to employees of Central Public Sector Undertakings and the private sector.

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  • The panel is expected to examine and recommend changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), other facilities / benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs
  • To work out an emolument structure conducive to attracting talent to Government service, promoting efficiency, accountability and responsibility in the work culture.
  • To examine the existing schemes of bonus with a view to improving performance and productivity.
  • Make recommendations on the general principles, financial parameters, productivity and performance-linked parameters for an appropriate incentive scheme to reward excellence in productivity and performance.

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  • To review the existing allowances and conditions of their admissibility and recommend rationalisation keeping in view the multiplicity of allowances.
  • For pensioners, to review the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity of employees borne on the National Pension System (NPS) (including Unified Pension Scheme) and make recommendations; and the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity and pensions of employees not borne on the NPS (including UPS) and make recommendations.

8th CPC: What is the timeline?

Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the Chair, and the panel includes Member-Secretary — Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer, and Member of the Commission — Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

As per the timeline, the commission is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months of the constitution (on 3 November 2025). This means February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions. But the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.

Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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