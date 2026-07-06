8th Pay Commission enters next phase: Stakeholder meetings begin in Odisha today; here's the progress so far

The 8th Pay Commission has now entered a decisive phase, as it begins stakeholder consultations in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, today. It will be a two-day event ending on 7 July, during which the 8th Pay Commission will hear ideas, views, and grievances from the relevant stakeholders and employee unions.
Once the discussions in Bhubaneshwar are complete, the 8th Pay Commission will head to West Bengal for another round of meetings on 9-10 July, as mentioned on their official website.
These consultations are part of a series of discussions that the 8th Pay Commission has already held since its formal constitution about eight months ago. The decisions made here are expected to play a defining role in shaping the recommendations of the Commission on major aspects and considerations, such as employee salaries, allowances, pension reforms, and other critical factors.
Therefore, it is vital to keep in mind that the decision of the 8th Pay Commission panel on all the above aspects is bound to have a profound impact on the lives of the employees, pensioners and their immediate family members.
The meetings mark the latest milestone in the 8th Pay Commission's work, which is expected to culminate in a recommendation report to the government by mid-2027, i.e., in about 18 months since the Commission's constitution.
|Date
Development
|January 16, 2025
|Union Cabinet approves setting up of the 8th Pay Commission,
|October 28, 2025
|Government approves the Commission's Terms of Reference (ToR).
|November 3, 2025
|Centre formally constituted the 8th Pay Commission.
|July 6-7, 2026
|Regional stakeholder consultation begins in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
|July 9-10, 2026
|Next consultation scheduled in Kolkata, West Bengal.
|Mid-2027 (expected)
|Commission likely to submit its recommendations within the prescribed 18-month timeframe from November 2025.
The Commission has been given 18 months from the date of its constitution to submit its report to the central government. This means its recommendations are expected by May 2027. The Centre will then review the report before taking a final decision on implementation.
The meetings in Odisha and West Bengal are part of the 8th Pay Commission's nationwide consultation exercise with stakeholders, including representatives of central government employees, pensioners and other organisations.
In the past few months, the Commission has already held meetings in Lucknow, Delhi, Leh, Srinagar, Hyderabad, and other cities.
Feedback received during these interactions will help the 8th Pay Commission frame its recommendations on pay revision, allowances, pension benefits, pension reforms and other service conditions.
More meetings may also be scheduled soon.
While employee unions are expected to reiterate demands for a higher fitment factor, a revised minimum basic pay, and improvements in allowances, the 8th Pay Commission has not yet indicated any proposed figures.
One of the most closely watched recommendations of every Pay Commission is the fitment factor, which determines the increase in basic pay.
Pay Commission
Constituted
Implemented from
Fitment factor
|6th Pay Commission
|October 5, 2006
|January 1, 2006 (retrospective)
|1.86
|7th Pay Commission
|February 28, 2014
|January 1, 2016
|2.57
|8th Pay Commission
|November 3, 2025
|Yet to be announced
|Yet to be decided
The 7th Pay Commission recommended a 2.57 fitment factor, increasing the minimum basic pay from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000, while the minimum pension rose from ₹3,500 to ₹9,000. Since then, employee organisations have been demanding a higher fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission, although the government has made no official commitment, with details expected to emerge after the 8th Pay Commission submits its final report.
Following the regional discussions and consultations, the 8th Pay Commission will continue gathering feedback from stakeholders before preparing its recommendations. Once the report is submitted, the Centre will examine the proposals and decide on their implementation.
Key issues such as the fitment factor, the revised pay matrix, pension reforms, and allowances and pension revisions are unlikely to become clear until the Commission finalises its recommendations.
For more details and recent updates on developments related to the 8th Pay Commission, visit: https://8cpc.gov.in/
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