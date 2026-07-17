8th Pay Commission: Estimated HRA for Level 14-16 employees under 2.0 to 2.57 fitment factors explained

The 8th Pay Commission, on 9-10 July, completed its latest stakeholder consultations and discussions in Kolkata. With more than eight months of the commission's official 18-month tenure completed, it is now expected to expedite consultations and finalise its recommendations.

The 8th Pay Commission will bring revisions to salaries, pension reforms and meaningful changes in allowances for nearly 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners.

Given that the central government has yet to announce the final fitment factor, estimates using different multipliers indicate how the House Rent Allowance (HRA) of senior officers in Pay Levels 14, 15 and 16 may change.

Role and significance of HRA HRA is calculated as a percentage of an employee's revised basic pay. Therefore, any increase in the fitment factor will automatically raise the HRA and can have a profound impact on an individual’s salary.

Employees posted in X, Y and Z category cities receive HRA at different rates, making the city of posting another key factor in determining the final allowance.

Let us now look at the estimated HRA for Level 14, 15 and 16 employees and how it can shape salaries in different fitment factors. This will give central government employees a fair idea of how their salaries can be shaped if the 8th Pay Commission recommends these factors and the central government adopts them in about 10 months, which is the total time given to the 8th Pay Commission to submit its recommendations.

Pay Level Entry Basic Pay Typical central government posts and ranks Level 14 ₹ 1,44,200 Senior Officers Grade A, Major Generals, Joint Secretaries Level 15 ₹ 1,82,600 Additional Secretaries, Lieutenant Generals (HAG scale), Equivalent senior administration positions Level 16 2,05,400 Secretary to the Government of India, Director General-level positions in some organisations

Disclaimer: Illustrative estimates based on assumed fitment factors and HRA rates have been discussed in detail below. Final pay and allowances may vary. Source: BankBazaar.com



Let us look at the estimated HRA levels for Level 14, 15 and 16 level employees in different cities. The basic pay of such employees currently ranges from ₹144,00 to ₹2,05,400.

Estimated HRA for Level 14 employees

Fitment factor Estimated Basic Pay ( ₹) X City HRA (30%) Y City HRA (20%) Z City HRA (10%) 2.00 2,88,800 86,640 57,760 28,880 2.10 3,03,240 90,972 60,648 30,324 2.28 3,29,232 98,770 65,846 32,923 2.57 3,71,108 1,11,332 37,111 37,111

Estimated HRA for Level 15 employees

Fitment factor Estimated Basic Pay ( ₹) X City HRA (30%) Y City HRA (20%) Z City HRA (10%) 2.00 3,64,400 1,09,320 72,880 36,440 2.10 3,82,620 1,14,786 76,524 38,262 2.28 4,15,416 1,24,625 83,083 41,542 2.57 4,68,254 1,40,476 93,651 46,825

Estimated HRA for Level 16 employees

Fitment factor Estimated Basic Pay ( ₹) X City HRA (30%) Y City HRA (20%) Z City HRA (10%) 2.00 4,10,000 1,23,000 82,000 41,000 2.10 4,30,500 1,29,150 86,100 43,050 2.28 4,67,400 1,40,220 93,480 46,740 2.57 5,26,850 1,58,055 1,05,370 52,685

Key facts employees and pensioners know The above calculations of fitment factor, revised pay-matrix or HRA are illustrative in nature only. As of today, i.e., 17 July, the 8th Pay Commission or the central government has not decided on any fitment factor.

The 8th Pay Commission, constituted on 3 November 2025, has been given 18 months from that date to submit its recommendations after consultation with stakeholders, unions, and pension bodies.

The calculation above shows the assumed fitment factors of 2, 2.1, 2.28 and 2.57, based on a conservative estimate of the possible fitment factors that the 8th Pay Commission may finalize.

Some unions have also demanded fitment factors of 3, 3.5 and 3.8, respectively. That is why the actual salary revision will ultimately depend on the recommendations submitted by the 8th Pay Commission, followed by their subsequent review and approval by the central government. Until these estimates provide a broad idea of how HRA could increase for Level 14-16 employees under different fitment factor scenarios.