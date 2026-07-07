8th Pay Commission: Experts decode the fitment factor range and why allowances may not offset a lower multiplier

As the 8th Pay Commission continues its consultation process in Bhubaneswar today, the debate over the likely fitment factor continues to hold immense value and gain traction among central government employees and pensioners.

The fitment factor is central to the pay revision process and to how the salaries, pensions and benefits of serving and retired employees will be handled over the coming decade.

Employee unions, stakeholders and associations are pushing for a higher multiplier to ensure that the basic pay of government employees, especially those in junior-level positions, can see meaningful improvements.

On this, the experts are of the opinion that the eventual recommendations and suggestions on the fitment factor will be shaped by a balance between employee aspirations and expectations and the government's fiscal reality and responsibilities.

What is 8th Pay Commission focused on currently? The 8th Pay Commission is currently holding a two-day regional stakeholder consultation in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on July 6-7, where it is interacting with employee unions, pensioners and other stakeholders to gather views on salaries, allowances, pensions and service conditions.

These consultations will then continue in Kolkata on July 9-10, with additional regional meetings expected in the coming months before the Commission prepares its report, which is due by mid-2027.

Why is focus on fitment factor multiplier? One of the biggest questions remains how the Pay Commission will determine an appropriate fitment factor. This is a multiplier used to revise basic pay. Under the 6th Pay Commission, the fitment factor stood at 1.86, while the 7th Pay Commission adopted a fitment factor of 2.57, raising the minimum basic salary from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000. However, the government has not yet indicated any proposed figure for the 8th Pay Commission, more than eight months after it constituted the Commission.

Why is fitment factor only one part of the salary equation? Given that the fitment factor determines the revision in basic pay, the final take-home salary depends on several other factors, such as dearness allowance, HRA, other allowances, deductions, promotions and annual increments.

Some of them are discussed below, along with their significance in the 8th Pay Commission discussions.

Aspect Why it matters under the 8th Pay Commission Fitment factor Determines the increase in basic pay and serves as the foundation for the revised salary structure. House Rent Allowance (HRA) Calculated on revised basic pay, making the fitment factor crucial to the final HRA amount. Transport Allowance Adds to monthly take-home salary, but its impact depends on the revised pay structure. Children's Education Allowance & other benefits Enhance overall compensation and can improve employees' financial package when revised. Pension benefits Pension revisions are closely linked to changes in basic pay, making the fitment factor significant for retirees as well. The government's fiscal position A key consideration in deciding the final fitment factor is that the Commission must balance employee welfare with public finances.

What is expected fitment factor of 8th Pay Commission? Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, explains: “There is no confirmed fitment factor yet. Estimates currently range between 2.28 and 2.86, compared with 2.57 under the 7th Pay Commission. The final figure will depend on inflation, the government's fiscal position and discussions with employee representatives. While allowances such as HRA and transport allowance add to overall pay, they cannot fully offset a lower fitment factor because they are linked to the revised basic pay. In that sense, the fitment factor remains the foundation of the salary revision, influencing the value of several other salary components.”

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission begins Odisha stakeholder consultations today; check details

The Commission's recommendations on House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, Children Education Allowance, pension benefits and other service-related perks could significantly influence the overall compensation package, even if the fitment factor falls short of employee expectations.

CA Mohit Goyal, Proprietor, Mohit S Goyal & Co., says: "I believe the most likely fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission could be in the range of 1.90 to 2.10. Given the government's fiscal constraints, a factor above 2.3 appears less probable. However, the fitment factor alone should not be the sole benchmark. If accompanied by meaningful revisions in allowances such as HRA, Transport Allowance, Children Education Allowance, and other service benefits, even a relatively lower fitment factor can result in a competitive overall compensation package. The objective should be to balance employees' purchasing power with fiscal sustainability, ensuring a fair and practical outcome for both the government and its workforce."

The experts currently estimate the fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission to fall between 1.90 and 2.86.

The ongoing consultations, followed by the upcoming stakeholder meetings in Kolkata, are expected to play a key role in shaping the Commission's final recommendations on the fitment factor.