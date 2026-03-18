8th Pay Commission extends deadline to 31 March: What it means for your salary, pension and allowances

In an important development, the 8th Pay Commission has extended the deadline for submitting responses to its 18-point questionnaire to 31 March 2026. The extension is intended to give central government employees, pensioners and other stakeholders more time to participate in the consultation process and share their views.

The extension follows requests from employee groups seeking additional time to provide considered feedback. The questionnaire is a key step in finalising recommendations on pay, pensions, allowances and service conditions, which will impact millions of beneficiaries.

For more details, visit the official website: https://8cpc.gov.in/8th-central-pay-commission/

What is the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Pay Commission is a government-appointed body tasked with reviewing and recommending changes to salary structures, pensions, allowances and overall service conditions of central government employees.

Typically, pay commissions are constituted every 10 years to align government compensation with economic realities, inflation and administrative requirements.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam: What it is and how to avoid it

When was it introduced? The Union Cabinet approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025. Its recommendations are expected to be implemented from 1 January 2026, in line with the standard 10-year revision cycle.

On 28 October 2025, the Cabinet approved the commission's Terms of Reference. As per the official notification, it will be a temporary body comprising a chairperson, one part-time member and a member-secretary.

The commission is expected to submit its report within 18 months of its constitution and may also submit an interim report if required.

Chairman and current status The 8th Pay Commission is chaired by Justice Ranjan Prakash Desai. It is currently in the consultation phase, gathering inputs from various stakeholders before finalising its recommendations.

What are the Terms of Reference The Commission has been mandated to:

Carefully review pay, allowances, and pension structures.

Consider national economic conditions and ensure fiscal prudence.

Ensure adequate resources remain for welfare and development expenditure.

Analyse the impact on state finances and take a proactive approach.

Compare compensation with public-sector undertakings and private-sector benchmarks. Key questionnaire details The 18-point questionnaire is designed to gather input and ideas on salary revisions, allowances, pensions, and service conditions. It is open to employees, pensioners, unions, and other stakeholders.

Also Read | What happens to your DA hike until the 8th Pay Commission is implemented?

Furthermore, it includes a final open-ended section allowing respondents to provide additional suggestions or raise issues beyond the structured questions, ensuring comprehensive feedback. For more details, you can check the following link: https://8cpc.gov.in/