8th Pay Commission FAQs: 10 key facts for central government employees in July 2026

1 When was the 8th Pay Commission constituted? The 8th Central Pay Commission was constituted by the Government of India on November 3, 2025 through an official notification. The commission is currently studying suggestions from employees, associations, unions, pensioners and government departments.

2 Who are the members of the 8th Pay Commission? The commission is headed by Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Its other members are Prof. Pulak Ghosh (Part-time Member) and Shri Pankaj Jain (Member-Secretary).

3 What is the current status of the 8th Pay Commission in July 2026? The commission is in the consultation, discussion and evidence-gathering stage. It is conducting meetings with employee unions, ministries and stakeholders before preparing its recommendations. These meetings are getting held throughout the country.

4 What are the important July 2026 dates related to the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Pay Commission has scheduled stakeholder visits, including meetings in Bhubaneswar on July 6–7, 2026 and Kolkata on July 9–10, 2026 as part of its consultation process. Desirous aspirants can refer to the official website of the commission for complete details on these meetings.

5 Can employees still submit suggestions to the 8th Pay Commission? The deadline for submission of responses to the 8th Pay Commission memorandum was extended up to June 15, 2026 after an initial last date of May 31, 2026. The commission is now reviewing inputs received from stakeholders.

6 Will salaries increase under the 8th Pay Commission? A revision is expected, but the actual increase and the change in fitment factor will depend on the commission’s final recommendations, including changes to pay structure, allowances and other associated aspects.

7 What is the fitment factor and has it been decided? The fitment factor is the multiplier used to revise basic pay under a new pay structure. The 7th Pay Commission used a fitment factor of 2.57, and the 6th Pay Commission took the fitment factor as 1.86, but the 8th CPC fitment factor has not been finalised yet.

8 Will pensioners also benefit from the 8th Pay Commission? Yes. Pension revision is part of the commission’s review. Any changes or pension reforms will depend on the recommendations approved by the government.

9 When can employees expect the final recommendations? The commission has an 18-month tenure as per the Cabinet note, from its constitution in November 2025. The report is expected after completion of consultations, with a likely timeline around the middle of 2027.