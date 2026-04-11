8th Pay Commission: FAQs about the fitment factor, likely salary hikes, payout for arrears and other details

The 8th Pay Commission is highly anticipated with fitment factor recommendations expected to significantly increase salaries for nearly 50 lakh central government employees. Here are the key FAQs answered

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated11 Apr 2026, 08:11 PM IST
The 8th Pay Commission is highly anticipated with fitment factor recommendations expected to significantly increase salaries for nearly 50 lakh central government employees.
The 8th Pay Commission is highly anticipated with fitment factor recommendations expected to significantly increase salaries for nearly 50 lakh central government employees. (Representative Image )

8th Pay Commission: Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission were issued in November last year and have since generated much speculation over implementation of salary hikes, arrears, amendments and proposed changes to pension structures. Meanwhile, the Commission has a total of 18 months to submit its recommendations.

Amid this, we take a look at some of the more important frequently asked questions (FAQs) over the 8th Pay Commission. The official 8th Pay Commission's website — https://8cpc.gov.in/ is the original source of information.

What is the 8th Pay Commission?

A government panel established every 10 years to revise pay, allowances and pensions of central government employees and retired former servicemen, the 8th Pay Commission is also responsible for wider implications of these revisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending.

Also Read | Govt hikes export duty on diesel to ₹55.5/l from today — Check details

It is chaired by Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission and Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary.

How does the Commission function?

The Commission collects views and inputs from ministries, employee unions, pensioners and other similar stakeholders. Once these inputs are collected, the Commission analyses and studies salary structures, pension formulas and allowance patterns before giving its final recommendations.

Also Read | I-T dept launches new TDS TRACES portal: How to access site, forms & what's new

In March and April 2026, the Commission opened formal memorandum submissions and scheduled stakeholder consultations, including a Dehradun meeting on 24 April 2026.

When will the 8th Pay Commission be implemented?

It was notified on 17 January 2025 and scheduled to come into force by 1 January 2026. However, when we use the previous pay commission timelines as reference, the process is a lengthy one.

The 7th Pay Commission took 2.5 years from formation to rollout, and the 6th Pay Commission took 2 years; while the 5th Pay Commission took 3.5 years.

What is fitment factor?

Fitment factor is the multiplier that converts old basic pay into revised basic pay. A higher factor in this case means a sharper jump in salaries and pensions. This also influences the provident fund contributions, gratuity-linked calculations and other retirement flows tied to basic pay.

Also Read | ICICI Prudential MF declares IDCW payout: Check date, payout, eligibility, more

For example, if the fitment factor ranges from 2.60 to 2.85, salaries might jump by 24-30%. This further means that a current basic pay in the range of 20,000 to 22,000 may rise to approximately 46,600 to 57,000.

For the 8th Pay Commission, employee bodies have recommended a fitment factor of 3.0 to 3.25, in line with the rising inflation and recent economic developments, which could significantly influence the revised pay structure.

How much arrears can employees get?

Historically, arrears are backdated to the end of the previous commission and have varied significantly depending on timeline and implementations.

Also Read | Gold overdraft: All about eligibility, credit limit, comparison to gold loan
  • According to an Economic Times report, in the 5th Pay Commission, minimum basic pay holders received around 11,200 as arrears for 21 months.
  • In the 6th Pay Commission, minimum basic pay holders received around 71,000 as arrears for 32 months — among the largest such payouts.
  • Further, the latest 7th Pay Commission, minimum basic pay holders received around 13,500 as arrears for six months.

How much salary hike can employees expect under 8th Pay Commission?

Nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and almost 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees, could see basic salary rise to 51,480 from 18,000.

Also Read | Gold jewellery in bank lockers not fully insured. Here's how to secure it

Notably, there are 18 levels of employees and the individual hikes will depend on the level of the employee or pensioner as basic pay of these employees differs from level to level. These are: Level 1: Entry-level / Group D employees; Levels 2–9: Group C employees; Levels 10–12: Group B employees; and Levels 13–18: Group A employees.

If the fitment factor is 2.57, the salary hike will be as follows:

Level 1 — 46,260

Level 5 — 75,044

Level 10 — 1,44,177

Level 15 — 4,68,254

Level 18 — 6,42,500

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are of individual analysts or experts and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

8th Pay CommissionPay CommissionMoney
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: FAQs about the fitment factor, likely salary hikes, payout for arrears and other details
More