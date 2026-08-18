8th pay commission: Here's how much fitment factor of 2.57, same as 7th CPC, can hike salaries for employees

The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) is in its consultation stage now, with plans to interact with employee and pensioner associations, federations, unions of central government, UT employees and other stakeholders across the country.

The commission is examining changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including for pay (usually includes salary structure, fitment factor, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), and other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.

Its decisions are expected to benefit more than 1 crore individuals, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees. Notably, central government employees and armed forces personnel account for about 0.7% of India's 60-crore workforce and nearly 9% of the country's formal sector.

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A number of employee and pensioner groups and stakeholders have expressed demand for higher fitment factor, ranging from 1.83 to 3.83. At this time, the 8th CPC has not made its official recommendations yet, and the Centre will also have to approve the same before it is implemented.

What is fitment factor? How is it calculated? Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure. The primary formula used is as below:

Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay. Thus, under the 7th CPC, where a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, basic pay rose from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000 as follows: ₹7,000 x 2.57 = ₹18,000.

How much can pay increase with another 2.57 fitment factor announcement? Today, we calculate how much of a salary hike another 2.57 fitment factor could provide beneficiaries. Check calculations below:

Pay Matrix Level 7th CPC Basic Salary 8th CPC estimate: 2.57 fitment factor Level 1 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 46,260 Level 2 ₹ 19,900 ₹ 51,143 Level 3 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 55,769 Level 4 ₹ 25,500 ₹ 65,535 Level 5 ₹ 29,200 ₹ 75,044 Level 6 ₹ 35,400 ₹ 90,978 Level 7 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 1,15,393 Level 10 ₹ 56,100 ₹ 1,44,177 Level 13 ₹ 1,23,100 ₹ 3,16,367 Level 18 ₹ 2,50,000 ₹ 6,42,500

Consultation stage: State visits, meetings ongoing Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission. Its official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.

Notably, since March, the commission has hosted multiple meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to collect and analyse data before deciding on pay, allowances, and pension for employees and pensioners. For August and September, it announced visits to Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur and Puducherry.

These meetings are significant as suggestions made by representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.

When can we expect 8th CPC's decision? The panel closed submission of suggestions on 15 June and of data on 31 July. It has invited applications till 31 August, for 23 full-time and part-time consultants on contract basis at various experience levels and pay scales.

As per the timeline, it is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months since constitution (on 3 November 2025). This means February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions. But its absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.