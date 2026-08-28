8th Pay Commission fitment factor: 3.61, 3.833 or 4.00? What proposed salary hike means

On 3 September 2026, the 8th Pay Commission will have completed ten months since its constitution on 3 November 2025. The commission's consultations and discussions have entered an advanced stage, with meetings lined up in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Bengaluru in the coming months.

The 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has been given 18 months by the Union Cabinet to submit its recommendations on salary revision, allowances, the fitment factor and pension reforms.

The fitment factor remains one of the most closely watched issues for central government employees and pensioners. Under the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, the government finalised fitment factors of 1.86 and 2.57, respectively.

This time, employee and pensioner organisations have proposed higher fitment factors amid concerns over inflation, rising living costs and healthcare expenses. Proposals of 3.61, 3.833 and 4.00 have been submitted by different organisations. However, these are demands made by employee and pensioner bodies, not the officially decided 8th Pay Commission fitment factor.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 increased the minimum basic pay from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000. If the latest proposals are adopted and applied uniformly, the minimum basic pay could increase substantially.

8th Pay Commission fitment factor proposals The Ministerial Staff Association (MSA)of the Survey of India has proposed a fitment factor of 3.61, which would raise the minimum basic pay to around ₹64,980, or approximately ₹65,000.

The National Council JCM Staff Side and Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) have proposed a fitment factor of 3.833. Applied to the existing minimum basic pay of ₹18,000, this would result in a basic pay of around ₹69,000.

The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) has sought a fitment factor of 4.00, which would take the minimum basic pay to ₹72,000.

These proposals reflect the demands of employee and pensioner organisations seeking higher pay and pension revisions in response to changing living costs. However, the final fitment factor will be decided only after the 8th Pay Commission submits its recommendations and the government takes a final decision.

Proposals of major employee unions compared

Organisation Fitment Factor Proposed Minimum Basic Pay MSA, Survey of India 3.61 ₹ 65,000 NCJCM Staff Side 3.833 ₹ 69,000 Bharat Pensioners Samaj 3.833 ₹ 69,000 BPMS 4 ₹ 72,000

What could these proposals mean for employees and pensioners? At Level 1, a 3.61 factor applied to the existing ₹18,000 basic pay gives ₹64,980; 3.833 gives about ₹69,000; and 4.00 gives ₹72,000. The difference between the 3.61 and 4.00 proposals is therefore about ₹7,020 per month in basic pay at Level 1.

The proposed fitment factor can also have implications for pensions and other retirement benefits linked to basic pay. However, the final impact will depend on the pay matrix and other recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission and how the panel incorporates other critical changes and improvements in salary revisions across the board, if any.

In short, the 3.61, 3.833, and 4.00 figures are, for now, proposals from different organisations, not confirmed 8th Pay Commission figures. These proposals are put forward by the respective unions based on their grievances, experience and life challenges.