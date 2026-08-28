8th Pay Commission fitment factor: 3.61, 3.833 or 4.00? What proposed salary hike means

The 8th Pay Commission fitment factor remains undecided, with several employee and pensioner organisations seeking factors of 3.61, 3.833 and 4.00. Here’s what each proposal could mean for minimum basic pay, pensions and central government employees.

Shivam Shukla
Published28 Aug 2026, 08:47 AM IST
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As the 8th Pay Commission takes shape, employee and pensioner bodies are pushing for fitment factors between 3.61 and 4.00—potentially taking the minimum basic pay from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,000 to as much as <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72,000. For millions of employees and pensioners, this isn’t just a calculation. It could influence salaries, pensions and long-term financial security for years to come.
As the 8th Pay Commission takes shape, employee and pensioner bodies are pushing for fitment factors between 3.61 and 4.00—potentially taking the minimum basic pay from ₹18,000 to as much as ₹72,000. For millions of employees and pensioners, this isn’t just a calculation. It could influence salaries, pensions and long-term financial security for years to come.(Pixabay)

On 3 September 2026, the 8th Pay Commission will have completed ten months since its constitution on 3 November 2025. The commission's consultations and discussions have entered an advanced stage, with meetings lined up in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Bengaluru in the coming months.

The 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has been given 18 months by the Union Cabinet to submit its recommendations on salary revision, allowances, the fitment factor and pension reforms.

The fitment factor remains one of the most closely watched issues for central government employees and pensioners. Under the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, the government finalised fitment factors of 1.86 and 2.57, respectively.

This time, employee and pensioner organisations have proposed higher fitment factors amid concerns over inflation, rising living costs and healthcare expenses. Proposals of 3.61, 3.833 and 4.00 have been submitted by different organisations. However, these are demands made by employee and pensioner bodies, not the officially decided 8th Pay Commission fitment factor.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 increased the minimum basic pay from 7,000 to 18,000. If the latest proposals are adopted and applied uniformly, the minimum basic pay could increase substantially.

8th Pay Commission fitment factor proposals

The Ministerial Staff Association (MSA)of the Survey of India has proposed a fitment factor of 3.61, which would raise the minimum basic pay to around 64,980, or approximately 65,000.

The National Council JCM Staff Side and Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) have proposed a fitment factor of 3.833. Applied to the existing minimum basic pay of 18,000, this would result in a basic pay of around 69,000.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Why 2.1 fitment factor could still mean a bigger salary hike

The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) has sought a fitment factor of 4.00, which would take the minimum basic pay to 72,000.

These proposals reflect the demands of employee and pensioner organisations seeking higher pay and pension revisions in response to changing living costs. However, the final fitment factor will be decided only after the 8th Pay Commission submits its recommendations and the government takes a final decision.

Proposals of major employee unions compared

Organisation

Fitment Factor

Proposed Minimum Basic Pay

MSA, Survey of India3.61 65,000
NCJCM Staff Side3.833 69,000
Bharat Pensioners Samaj3.833 69,000
BPMS4 72,000

What could these proposals mean for employees and pensioners?

At Level 1, a 3.61 factor applied to the existing 18,000 basic pay gives 64,980; 3.833 gives about 69,000; and 4.00 gives 72,000. The difference between the 3.61 and 4.00 proposals is therefore about 7,020 per month in basic pay at Level 1.

The proposed fitment factor can also have implications for pensions and other retirement benefits linked to basic pay. However, the final impact will depend on the pay matrix and other recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission and how the panel incorporates other critical changes and improvements in salary revisions across the board, if any.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Pensioners seek 11-year commuted pension restoration

In short, the 3.61, 3.833, and 4.00 figures are, for now, proposals from different organisations, not confirmed 8th Pay Commission figures. These proposals are put forward by the respective unions based on their grievances, experience and life challenges.

The final fitment factor will eventually depend on the Pay Commission's recommendations and the government's decision. The 8th Pay Commission panel is tentatively expected to put forward its recommendations in the form of a compiled report by May-June 2027, i.e., in about 8 months from today. Until then, the proposed minimum basic pay figures of 65,000, 69,000 and 72,000, respectively, should be treated as indicative scenarios rather than confirmed salaries.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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