8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor above 3 may raise salaries, but test Centre's fiscal discipline

The 8th Pay Commission will complete half of its allocated time in August 2026. Since its constitution in November 2025, the Commission has held several consultations across the nation, including Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha.

With discussions lined up in August and September, the debate surrounding the possible fitment factor has gathered pace. Prominent unions and associations have pushed for a multiplier well above 3.

During the last two pay commissions, i.e., the 6th and 7th, the fitment factors were set at 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. In the current 8th Pay Commission, if a higher fitment factor is adopted, it would increase salaries and pensions, and the government’s recurring expenditure.

The 8th Pay Commission has focused on making the discussion process more participatory. After considering all stakeholders' grievances and the unions' views, the final recommendation on salaries, pensions and allowances is expected to strike a balance between employee expectations and fiscal prudence.

Latest developments and union demands The 8th Pay Commission will continue comprehensive discussions with concerned stakeholders over the next few months.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 5 updates central govt employees and pensioners must know

Among the latest developments are stakeholder meetings scheduled in Delhi on 7 and 10 August, Chennai on 7-8 September and Puducherry on 9 September, during which employee associations and pensioners can present their recommendations and share their grievances with the Commission.

Since the fitment factor is the multiplier used to revise basic pay, any increase impacts basic salaries, pensions and several allowances, resulting in a much larger salary and pension bill for the government.

Union and association demands versus fiscal realities Prominent unions are strongly advocating a fitment factor of 3-4x.

How far can the government go in accommodating stakeholders' aspirations?

Here are the demands made by employee organisations over the past few months.

Union/Organisation Fitment Factor Demand Proposed Minimum Basic Pay Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) 4.0 ₹ 72,000 National Council (JCM) Staff Side (NCJCM) 3.833 ~ ₹ 69,000 All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) 3.833 ~ ₹ 69,000 Maharashtra Old Pension Scheme Employees Organisation 3.8 ₹ 68,400–69,000 Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) 3.0–3.25 ₹ 54,000–58,500 All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Minimum 3.0 ₹ 54,000

Note: Above are the demands of prominent unions and associations on the fitment factor and minimum basic pay

These demands reflect employees' expectations of a material pay increase, but they also underscore the scale of the fiscal challenge. A fitment factor of 3.833 or 4 would substantially increase the government's wage and pension commitments over the coming years.

Expert views on possible fitment factor Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, believes that, for now, any discussion of a possibility of a fitment factor of more than 3 is purely speculative. He says, “Any discussion around a fitment factor above 3 is speculative at this stage since the 8th Pay Commission has neither submitted its recommendations nor indicated any likely figure. That said, a higher fitment factor would increase the government's salary and pension bill substantially because it applies across all eligible employees and pensioners. The final decision is likely to balance employee expectations with the government's fiscal capacity.”