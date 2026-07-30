8th Pay Commission fitment factor: Is the government considering employees' key demand? Here's what it said

Amid growing speculation over the fitment factor under the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), the Centre has clarified in Parliament that the Commission is not required to keep the government informed about its meetings, stakeholder consultations or proposals under consideration. The government also refrained from commenting on demands raised by employee unions, saying the Commission functions independently under its notified Terms of Reference (ToR).

The clarification came in a reply in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in response to questions on the Commission's progress, consultations with employee unions, demands related to the fitment factor and the expected timeline for submission of its report.

The government was specifically asked whether employee unions had demanded increasing the number of family units considered while calculating the fitment factor from three to five by including employees' parents, and whether such a proposal was under consideration.

However, the Centre neither confirmed nor denied whether any such demand had been received. Instead, it reiterated that the 8th Pay Commission is empowered to devise its own procedure and that its Terms of Reference do not require it to keep the government informed about the recommendations it is examining or its consultation process while carrying out its deliberations.

No details on meetings or consultations The Rajya Sabha reply also declined to disclose how many meetings the Commission has held so far or which employee unions have been consulted.

According to the Finance Ministry, the Commission is free to determine its own procedure and is under no obligation to share details of its meetings, stakeholder interactions or internal deliberations with the government while its work is underway.

On the timeline, the government said the 8th Central Pay Commission will submit its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, in line with the Resolution dated November 3, 2025. No revised deadline has been announced.

Why the fitment factor matters The fitment factor is the multiplier used to revise the basic pay of central government employees whenever a new pay commission's recommendations are implemented. Since it determines the extent of salary revision, it also has a direct bearing on pensions and retirement benefits, making it one of the most closely watched outcomes of every pay commission.

With the 8th Pay Commission currently consulting stakeholders, several employee organisations have put forward different proposals. While some have sought a fitment factor of around 3.68, others have suggested a multiplier in the 3.0 to 3.5 range, arguing that it would better reflect inflation and the rising cost of living.

Another demand raised by some employee bodies is to revise the methodology for calculating the minimum wage by considering five family units, including dependent parents, instead of the existing three. They argue that household structures and living expenses have changed significantly over the years and should be reflected in the new pay revision.