8th Pay Commission fitment factor: Will it be 2.57, 2.86 or 4.0? Here's what experts say

The fitment factor used during the 7th Pay Commission was set at 2.57 in 2016. Whereas for the 6th Pay Commission, this metric was 1.86, which was about 20 years ago, in 2006.

The fitment factor of the 7th Pay Commission has now become the benchmark for all discussions and views on the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. This gains traction amid nearly a decade of inflationary pressure and rising living expenses, with employees, unions, and pensioners now debating whether the next revision should be significantly higher to offset inflation's impact.

Let us understand this concept in greater depth, along with the demands of employee unions and the way forward for determining the actual number.

What is a fitment factor? To put it simply, a fitment factor is a multiplier used to revise the basic pay and pensions of government employees. It has a direct impact on the new salary structure. The formula of the fitment factor is:

Revised Basic Pay = Existing basic pay × Fitment factor For example, a ₹18,000 basic pay becomes ₹46,260 under a 2.57 factor. Given the current rapid rise in inflation, any upward revision to this figure will significantly affect salaries, pensions, and overall government expenditure.

The 6th Pay Commission used 1.86, while the 7th Pay Commission adopted 2.57. Now, expectations for the 8th Pay Commission range widely due to the current inflation, legitimate union demands, fiscal pressures, and workforce motivation.

Expert view on expected range Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, notes, “The 7th Pay Commission set a fitment factor of 2.57 in 2016. In the decade since, cumulative CPI inflation in India has been approximately 56%, meaningfully eroding the purchasing power of government salaries. Any revision under the 8th Pay Commission has to strike a balance between what over a crore employees and pensioners need in real terms and what the exchequer can sustainably absorb.”

He further added, “Analysts broadly expect the fitment factor to land between 2.28 and 2.86. At 2.86, the minimum basic pay would rise from ₹18,000 to ₹51,480, a revision that broadly tracks inflation since 2016. Where the final number lands will reflect that balance between employee welfare and fiscal prudence.”

Still, it is vital to note that the unions have demanded a much higher multiplier because they feel that a significantly improved fitment factor is vital for the betterment of employees, their day-to-day needs, beating inflation, and even for motivational purposes. This is because central government employee salaries and pensions are revised every 10 years or so. That is why proper due consideration must be given to the requests of the unions and the associated employees.

Union demands for the 8th Pay Commission fitment factor The demand spectrum shows a clear push toward higher wages:



Union / Organisation Fitment Factor Demand Proposed Minimum Basic Pay ( ₹ 18,000 base) BPMS 4.0 ₹ 72,000 NCJCM Staff Side 3.833 ~ ₹ 69,000 AIDEF 3.833 ~ ₹ 69,000 Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation 3.8 ~ ₹ 68,400–65,000 FNPO 3.0–3.25 ₹ 54,000–58,500 AITUC Minimum 3.0 ₹ 54,000

Note: These demands highlight a clear pattern; most major unions now believe that the 3.0 fitment factor should be considered the floor, whereas aggressive demands go up to 4.0x, a figure that would nearly quadruple basic payments compared to pre-revision levels.

Why are unions demanding a higher factor? Unions argue that factors such as rapidly rising inflation, housing costs, healthcare expenses, and pension adequacy must be given great weight in drafting the final recommendations on a fitment factor. The significance of a long gap between commissions, as the next revision cycle may extend up to 2036, should also be acknowledged adequately. Any decision made will run through 2036.

If accepted at higher levels like 3.8–4.0, the minimum basic payments could rise to ₹69,000 to ₹72,000, fundamentally reshaping salary structures and pensions.

Given, that employees, pensioners and associated unions push for higher wages, as per their legitimate demands, policymakers must provide a balanced response with consideration of all the factors along with fiscal sustainability.

Latest official updates and ongoing consultations As per the official website of the 8th Pay Commission, the latest 3 updates are as follows:

Date Update Key Details 29-05-2026 Deadline extension for Memorandum submission Last date for submission of responses to 8th Pay Commission memorandum extended up to 15.06.2026 29-05-2026 Kolkata visit announcement 8th Pay Commission will visit Kolkata, West Bengal on 9–10 July 2026 (last date for submissions: 15 June 2026) 26-05-2026 Bhubaneswar visit announcement 8th Pay Commission will visit Bhubaneswar, Odisha on 6–7 July 2026 (last date for submissions: 15 June 2026)

These updates indicate that consultations, stakeholder meetings, and regional interactions are ongoing.

In conclusion, the debate over the 8th Pay Commission fitment factor reflects a broader discussion between inflation-adjusted wage correction and fiscal responsibility. While Adhil suggests a moderate range around 2.5–2.8, employee unions are firmly pushing for 3.0 to 4.0 to restore real income parity.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission accelerates nationwide consultations: Key updates