In October, the 8th Pay Commission held two meetings in Bengaluru and Mumbai on 8 October and 23 October.

Currently, the Commission is examining proposals submitted by unions and associations to revise salaries, pensions, fitment factor multiplier, allowances and other associated benefits for serving and retired central government employees.

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In the earlier commissions, i.e., the 6th and the 7th, the fitment factor multipliers were 1.86 and 2.57, respectively.

This time, several prominent employee unions are pushing for much higher fitment factor multipliers. A higher fitment factor will improve in-hand salary of employees.

Demands from prominent unions range from 2.92 to 4.00 and, in some cases, even higher depending on the pay level.

8th Pay Commission: What fitment factors have unions demanded? The fitment factor is a metric or a multiplier that is applied to an individual employee’s existing basic pay to calculate their revised basic pay. For example, if an employee has a basic pay of ₹18,000 and the fitment factor subsequently accepted by the 8th Pay Commission is 3.5, then their revised basic pay will be ₹18,000 x 3.5 = ₹63,000.

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Formula used: Revised Basic Pay = Existing Basic Pay × Fitment Factor

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Here are some of the demands discussed by reputable employee unions and pensioner organisations such as the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors' Association (IRTSA), the Ministerial Staff Association (MSA), the National Council-JCM Staff Side, the Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) and the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS).

Note: Demands as presented in the official memoranda of respective unions. For complete details, refer to the respective union's official memorandum.

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The final fitment factor will be announced by the central government after the 3-member 8th Pay Commission panel, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, tables its final report.

8th Pay Commission salary calculation: What employees could earn Let us discuss revised basic salaries using four fitment factors: 2.92, 3.61, 3.833 and 4.00. The following calculations cover selected levels in the existing 7th Pay Commission pay matrix.

Source: These are Illustrative calculations based on the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix and fitment factors proposed by employee and pensioner organisations.

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What should central government employees know? These figures represent the possible revised basic pay of individual employees. The official figures will be confirmed by the central government in due time.

The actual salaries will be different. They will be dependent on the Commission’s recommendations, allowances, dearness allowance, pay matrix, rationalisation, along with a host of other components.

When will final report of the 8th Pay Commission be presented? The 8th Pay Commission was constituted by the central government on 3 November 2025. This is a temporary commission. It was given 18 months, as per the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission, to submit its recommendations, setting a broad deadline tentatively in May-June 2027.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. Fitment factors discussed in this article are based on stakeholder demands and illustrative calculations; the final recommendations and their implementation are subject to government approval.

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About the Author Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycon...Read More ✕ Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in