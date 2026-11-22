Serving central government employees might witness meaningful changes in promotion rules if the 8th Pay Commission panel accepts the proposal and ideas put forward by the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO).

This is because the prominent employee union has urged the commission to cap the qualifying service required for promotions at four years, citing prolonged career stagnation and vacancies across the Department of Posts.

As per a letter dated 20 November to the 8th Pay Commission chairperson, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, FNPO Secretary General, Sivaji Vasireddy has sought a detailed and comprehensive review of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office memorandum issued on September 20, 2022, that specifies the qualifying service requirements for promotions.

The complete letter can be checked at the following link

Why is FNPO seeking changes? The federation has put forward the fact that there are significant differences in the prescribed promotion timelines. As detailed in its letter, some employees are required to wait for as long as 12 years for certain promotions, whereas other movements require relatively fewer years in comparison. This requires careful consideration and improvement.

Keeping in view these important observations from FNPO, the existing qualifying service requirements for some promotions are as follows:

View full Image View full Image Note: The timelines discussed above are based on the information presented in the FNPO letter.

FNPO has also discussed that such lengthy waiting periods have contributed to vacancies arising in ‘Lower Selection Grade’ and ‘Higher Selection Grade’ positions, supervisory roles, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices and Group-B positions.

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Subsequently, the resultant staff shortage, it explained, has increased the workload on serving officers, delayed administrative decisions, slowed the working process, and impacted supervision and the implementation of technology-driven initiatives.

What has the federation proposed? Given these facts and the observations put forward in the letter, FNPO has requested the 8th Pay Commission to recommend a uniform promotion framework across different departments, with qualifying service ranging from one to four years, depending on cadre requirements and job responsibilities.

The federation has also urged safeguards and adequate protection for existing employees during the transition period, as well as periodic reviews to assess and analyse vacancies and career stagnation.

Core objectives of the proposal The proposal aims to make career progression more predictable, transparent, and employee-friendly, with the aim of reducing prolonged promotion delays and addressing persistent vacancies in the postal department. If these points are addressed by the 8th Pay Commission panel, they are bound to add immense value to employee work and morale.

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Still, what is vital to keep in mind for now is that these are recommendations and views only, not approved changes. The final decision will depend on the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations and the government’s subsequent approval.