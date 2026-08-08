8th pay commission: Four-day Delhi meeting on, dates added for Jaipur visit — Check full schedule, latest updates here

The 8th central pay commission begun its four-day state visit to the national capital, with plans to interact with associations, federations, unions of central government, UT employees located or registered in Delhi.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published8 Aug 2026, 06:32 PM IST
The 8th pay commission has posted notices about official meetings and state visits to Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Puducherry and Chandigarh in August and September during its consultation stage.
The 8th pay commission has posted notices about official meetings and state visits to Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Puducherry and Chandigarh in August and September during its consultation stage. (Representative Image)

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) begun its four-day state visit to the national capital on 7 August, with plans to interact with associations, federations, unions of central government, UT employees located or registered in Delhi.

Earlier this month, the panel posted a number of notices on its website regarding official state visits and stakeholder meetings across India August and September amid its ongoing consultation stage. As per the notices, the panel has set up meetings in Delhi, Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Mumbai.

These meetings are significant as suggestions made by representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.

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What's on the agenda for Delhi meetings?

Notably, the commission did not release an agenda ahead of the visit. But these meetings are expected to feature discussions and deliberations on several recurring themes raised during discussions and in memorandums submitted by prominent unions. This includes:

  • Revision of the fitment factor and basic pay structure.
  • Salary revisions and improvements, keeping pace with inflation and cost of living.
  • Reorganisation of allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA) and transport allowance.
  • Pension reforms with a broader focus on retirement security.
  • Consideration of aspects such as employee welfare, morale, and service conditions.
  • Measures aimed at improving compensation competitiveness.

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States visits, meetings in August, September — Full list

The commission undertook a number of state visits and meetings in April, May, June and July, and plans to scheduled more across states and UTs in due course over the coming months. From this week, it has scheduled meetings in Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai and Puducherry as follows:

  • Delhi — 7 and 10 August 2026: The 8th CPC will interact with associations, federations, unions of central government, UT employees located or registered in Delhi on 7 and 10 August (Friday and Monday). Concerned stakeholders who have submitted their memorandum and not interacted with the commission in Delhi or in any state or UTs, may submit their request seeking appointment by 31 July (today).
  • Jaipur — 31 August to 1 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Jaipur from 31 August to 1 September (Monday-Tuesday). Concerned stakeholders from Rajasthan, who want to interact with the commission at Jaipur may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August.

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  • Chennai — 7-8 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Chennai from 7-8 September (Monday-Tuesday). Concerned stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, who want to interact with the commission at Chennai may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August.
  • Puducherry — 9 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Puducherry on 9 September (Wednesday). Concerned stakeholders, belonging to only UT of Puducherry, who want to interact with the commission at Puducherry may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August.
  • Chandigarh — 16-18 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Chandigarh from 16-18 September (Wednesday). Concerned stakeholders, belonging to states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh UT, who want to interact with the commission at Puducherry may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 25 August.

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  • Mumbai, Maharashtra: Notably, while no date has been announced, the Railway Ministry last month said the commission intends to visit railway departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in Mumbai and seeks to gain firsthand experience of the workers and employees' working conditions.

8th CPC: What is the timeline and process?

Notably, the commission closed submission of suggestions on 15 June and data submissions on 31 July. Inputs were sought from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

Further, it has invited applications till 31 August, for 20 full-time and part-time consultants on contract basis at various experience levels and pay scales.

As per the usual timeline, the commission is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months. This means that February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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