8th pay commission: Four-day Delhi meeting on, dates added for Jaipur visit — Check full schedule, latest updates here

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) begun its four-day state visit to the national capital on 7 August, with plans to interact with associations, federations, unions of central government, UT employees located or registered in Delhi.
Earlier this month, the panel posted a number of notices on its website regarding official state visits and stakeholder meetings across India August and September amid its ongoing consultation stage. As per the notices, the panel has set up meetings in Delhi, Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Mumbai.
These meetings are significant as suggestions made by representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.
Notably, the commission did not release an agenda ahead of the visit. But these meetings are expected to feature discussions and deliberations on several recurring themes raised during discussions and in memorandums submitted by prominent unions. This includes:
The commission undertook a number of state visits and meetings in April, May, June and July, and plans to scheduled more across states and UTs in due course over the coming months. From this week, it has scheduled meetings in Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai and Puducherry as follows:
Notably, the commission closed submission of suggestions on 15 June and data submissions on 31 July. Inputs were sought from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.
Further, it has invited applications till 31 August, for 20 full-time and part-time consultants on contract basis at various experience levels and pay scales.
As per the usual timeline, the commission is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months. This means that February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.