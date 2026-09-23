8th Pay Commission: Full list of upcoming state visits, meetings and dates in October 2026 — Check here

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has announced official state visits and stakeholder meetings across India in October 2026, as part of its consultation stage. According to notices on its official portal, the commission plans to discuss a number of key issues with employee unions, representatives, groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders during its visits before releasing its official recommendations.

The panel's decisions are expected to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, as well as defence and railway personnel and retirees. Notably, central government employees and armed forces personnel account for about 0.7% of India's 60-crore workforce and nearly 9% of the country's formal sector.

Today, we take a look at the full list of cities the 8th CPC panel is scheduled to visit in October 2026 — from Bengaluru in Karnataka and Mumbai in Maharashtra, where the panel is also expected to visit the central railway department.

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8th CPC state visits in October 2026 — Full list Since March, the commission has conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to collect and analyse data before deciding on pay, allowances, and pensions for employees and pensioners.

These meetings are significant because suggestions from representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff. Below is the full list of meetings:

Bengaluru — 7-8 October 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Bengaluru from 7-8 October (Wednesday-Thursday). Those seeking appointments have till 18 September to apply via the official portal.

The 8th CPC will visit Bengaluru from 7-8 October (Wednesday-Thursday). Those seeking appointments have till 18 September to apply via the official portal. Mumbai — 22-23 October 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Mumbai from 22-23 October (Thursday-Friday). Deadline for appointments is 10 October. Notably, the Railway Ministry had earlier said the commission intends to visit railway departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in the city and seeks to gain firsthand experience of the workers and employees' working conditions.

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8th CPC: What is the timeline and process? Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the Chair, and the panel includes Member-Secretary — Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer, and Member of the Commission — Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Its official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.

The commission is examining changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including for pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), and other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.

It closed the submission of suggestions on 15 June and of data on 31 July. It also closed applications for consultants with the panel on 31 August. Notably, input was sought from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders.

As per the timeline, the commission is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months of the constitution (on 3 November 2025). This means February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions. But the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.