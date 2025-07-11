8th Pay Commission: Govt employees, pensioners may get 30-34% hike; how basic pay, allowances, other benefits may change

8th Pay Commission News: The 8th Pay Commission is expected to be set up soon, with hopes of more than 1 crore beneficiaries getting higher each day. The provisions under the 8th Pay Commission are likely to be implemented by FY27, significantly boosting salaries and pensions of government officials.

8th Pay Commission: How much salary will increase? According to a report by Ambit Institutional Equities, the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are expected to hike salaries of government employees and pensioners by 30-34 per cent.

“We expect the 8th Pay Commission to announce a hike of 30-34 per cent for salaries and pensions (~15.5 per cent of total expenditure) to cover ~11 million beneficiaries to boost consumption,” the report said.

The move will be in line with the Centre's earlier decision to cut taxes amounting to ₹1 trillion in FY26, it added.

The 8th Pay Commission salary hike would however cost the Centre around an additional ₹1.8 trillion when implemented at this rate, as per the report.

The 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations will directly benefit approximately 44 lakh central government employees across various ministries and departments, along with 68 lakh pensioners.

Compensation structure of govt employees To understand how the new salaries for central government employees will be calculated, here's a look at their salary structure —

Basic Pay: The fixed core component of the salary, determined by the employee’s pay level, reflecting their role and seniority.

Dearness Allowance (DA): This is a cost-of-living adjustment. It is a percentage of the basic salary designed to neutralise the impact of inflation and maintain purchasing power. DA rates are revised periodically, typically twice a year, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI). For instance, if basic pay is ₹ 18,000 and the current DA rate is 50 per cent, then DA equals 50 per cent of ₹ 18,000 = ₹ 9,000. This ₹ 9,000 is added to the basic pay, making the total pay higher to offset rising living costs.

House Rent Allowance (HRA): A portion of basic pay to cover rental housing expenses, varying by location.

Transport Allowance (TA): A fixed monthly amount to cover commuting costs, based on pay level and city type.

Breakdown of salaries According to data cited by the report, the basic pay of employees accounts for 51.5 per cent of the employees' total income. Dearness allowance makes up around 30.9 per cent, HRA around 15.4 per cent and travel allowance around 2.2 per cent.

Fitment factor and effect on DA The 7th Pay Commission set the fitment factor to 2.57 per cent, hiking the basic pay to ₹18,000 minimum. However, DA was reset to zero at the start of the new Commission. Consequently, the actual increase in the salary component was 14.3 per cent.

Therefore, a 2.57 fitment factor does not mean a 2.57 times increase in salary, as the hike was only implemented on the basic pay.