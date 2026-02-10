8th Pay Commission: Govt seeks suggestions; who can submit? How to send your feedback on www.mygov.in?

8th Pay Commission update: The 8th Pay Commission website has recently gone live at https://8cpc.gov.in/ , with the government seeking inputs and suggestions from concerned individuals and stakeholders, bringing cheers to lakhs of central government employees and pensioners.

The Narendra Modi-led government had first announced the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025. Months later on November 3 last year, the Ministry of Finance had formally notified it. Additionally, the government has already approved the Terms of Reference (ToR), giving a deadline of 18 months to the 8th CPC to submit its recommendations in order to revise the salary, pension and more allowances pertaining to central government employees and pensioners.

What is the 8th Pay Commission website? The government has recently introduced the 8th Pay Commission website at https://8cpc.gov.in/ as the 8th CPC has already been constituted. Launching the website formally, the 8th Pay Commission now seeks feedback and inputs from ministries, departments, central government employees and pensioners.

On the website, it has been communicated that the 8th CPC is opinions/inputs for better information that will help it make well-informed recommendations.

“The 8th Central Pay Commission solicits views/opinions/inputs for being better informed. These inputs are being sought in a structured manner through a Questionnaire with 18 questions hosted on the MyGov.in web portal,” the website says.

The government has also assured that the names of respondents will not be revealed and responses to the Questionnaire will be analysed on an aggregate non-attributable basis.

8th Pay Commission: Who can send suggestions? The government has sought suggestions from various departments, ministries, individuals and stakeholders.

“Responses are invited from Ministries, Departments, State/UTs, employees of Government, employees of Union Territories, Judicial Officers, officers/employees of Courts, Members of Regulatory Bodies, Associations or Unions of serving or retired employees, pensioners, researchers, academicians and individuals,” according to the website.

Here is the full list —

Employees of Ministries and Departments,

Employees of Union Territories,

Judicial Officers, officers/employees of Courts, Members of Regulatory Bodies,

Associations or Unions of serving or retired employees, pensioners, researchers, academicians, and

Authorized/Nominated Nodal/ Sub-Nodal Officers of Ministries, Departments, UTs and offices. What is the deadline? The deadline to submit responses on the 8th Pay Commission has been fixed on March 16.

How to submit your responses? Individuals or associations who want to submit recommendations over the 8th Pay Commission at https://www.mygov.in/mygov-survey/8th-central-pay-commission-questionnaire/.

The individuals have to login or sign up using their mobile number or email id, and then entering a 6-digit OTP in order to get started.

“All responses should be through the MyGov portal. Paper based physical response, emails or pdf response are not being considered by the Commission,” the government has said.