8th pay commission: Himachal Pradesh, central govt pensioners stage protest, demand uniform pension revision

Pensioners with the Himachal Pradesh and central government organisations held a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday, against the Centre's pension validation legislation passed in 2025, ANI reported.
The demand is to ensure that pension revision implemented by the 8th central pay commission (CPC) is applied to all pensioners, irrespective of the date of retirement, the report added.
Organised under the joint banner of ‘The State and Central Pensioners Joint Front’, protestors included pensioners from banks, central government departments, LIC, paramilitary forces, postal and RMS (revenue management services), and other participating organisation, as per the report.
As per the Centre's statement, validation legislation passed by the Lok Sabha on 25 March 2025 as part of the Finance Bill, validates the principle that the Centre may make distinctions among pensioners and that such distinctions may arise from accepted CPC recommendations, including on the basis of the date of retirement.
The legislation was made effective retrospectively from 1 June 1972.
According to Sharma, pensioners would intensify their protests if demands were not met. They have proposed a march to Delhi on 25 November. “Our next phase is a march to Delhi on November 25. Pensioners from across the country, including paramilitary forces, army, central government, state governments, universities, Railways, defence, banks and LIC, will participate and raise their voice together,” he told ANI.
Sharma added that representatives from Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts had also joined the Shimla protest and claimed that the issue had generated support among pensioners beyond the organisations directly participating in the agitation.
Principal demands include withdrawal of the 2025 validation legislation, protection of parity among pensioners and pension revision without discrimination based on the date of retirement.
Atmaram Sharma, State President of the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Front told the news agency that the issue is not confined to pensioners associated with the Centre but could have implications for pensioners in states that follow CPC recommendations.
“The central government pensioners are protesting, but the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Front is also with them. If there is a national-level protest in Delhi, including at Ramlila Maidan, pensioners from Himachal Pradesh will also participate,” Sharma confirmed. He added that pensioners are concerned about the implications of the legislation and the terms of reference (ToR) of the 8th CPC.
He added the issue could have a wider impact because several state governments adopt CPC recommendations, either directly or with modifications. “The effect will not remain confined to Central Government pensioners. If pension revision is not extended to earlier retirees at the Centre, it will have implications for pensioners in states as well,” he added.
According to Sharma, pensioners also fear that the distinction based on retirement date could affect future revision of pensions. “Our concern is that pensioners who retired before January 2026 may not get pension revision. We believe pensioners constitute one class and that the principle laid down by the Supreme Court in the DS Nakara case should be kept in view,” he further said.
The report added that the protest also brought into focus the long-pending financial liabilities of Himachal Pradesh government pensioners, including arrears, gratuity and leave encashment. Sharma said state pensioners are still seeking full settlement of liabilities arising from the 6th CPC and dialogue is ongoing with the state government.
According to the Himachal Pradesh Finance Department's official notices, the state has issued orders concerning payment of arrears to pre-2016 pensioners aged 70 years and above and payment of gratuity and leave encashment arrears to certain employees who retired after 2016.
Sharma said that pensioners are facing difficulties amid the state's fiscal constraints and the financial impact of natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh.
(With inputs from ANI)
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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