8th pay commission: Himachal Pradesh, central govt pensioners stage protest, demand uniform pension revision

Pensioners with the Himachal Pradesh and central government organisations held a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday, against the Centre's pension validation legislation passed in 2025, ANI reported.

The demand is to ensure that pension revision implemented by the 8th central pay commission (CPC) is applied to all pensioners, irrespective of the date of retirement, the report added.

Organised under the joint banner of ‘The State and Central Pensioners Joint Front’, protestors included pensioners from banks, central government departments, LIC, paramilitary forces, postal and RMS (revenue management services), and other participating organisation, as per the report.

What are pensioners demanding? Protesting pensioners argued the 2025 legislation created a distinction among pensioners based on their date of retirement.

They expressed concern that those who retired before 1 January 2026 could be denied the benefit of pension revision from the 8th CPC recommendations.

KR Sharma, State Secretary of the Postal and RMS Pensioners Association, Himachal Pradesh, told ANI that pensioners are opposed to the alleged creation of separate categories among retirees.

“The government passed the Finance Act in March 2025. Through this legislation, we believe pensioners have effectively been divided on the basis of their date of retirement. We want this validation provision to be withdrawn and the system of uniform pension revision for pensioners to be restored,” Sharma said.

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He added that pension is protected under the constitutional and legal framework governing government employees and referred to Supreme Court judgments concerning pension and equality.

He also referred to the apex court's 1982 judgment in DS Nakara and Others vs Union of India, arguing that pensioners should not be arbitrarily divided on the basis of their date of retirement.

The SC's Constitution Bench in its judgment in DS Nakara (which challenged pensioners who had retired before a specified date being excluded from the benefit of a liberalised pension formula), held that the classification in that particular scheme was violative of Article 14. How has the Centre responded to concerns? As per the Centre's statement, validation legislation passed by the Lok Sabha on 25 March 2025 as part of the Finance Bill, validates the principle that the Centre may make distinctions among pensioners and that such distinctions may arise from accepted CPC recommendations, including on the basis of the date of retirement.

The legislation was made effective retrospectively from 1 June 1972.

Pensioners say protests will continue, intensify According to Sharma, pensioners would intensify their protests if demands were not met. They have proposed a march to Delhi on 25 November. “Our next phase is a march to Delhi on November 25. Pensioners from across the country, including paramilitary forces, army, central government, state governments, universities, Railways, defence, banks and LIC, will participate and raise their voice together,” he told ANI.

Sharma added that representatives from Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts had also joined the Shimla protest and claimed that the issue had generated support among pensioners beyond the organisations directly participating in the agitation.

Principal demands include withdrawal of the 2025 validation legislation, protection of parity among pensioners and pension revision without discrimination based on the date of retirement.

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Why is retirement date cut-off in focus ahead of CPC? Broad implications Atmaram Sharma, State President of the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Front told the news agency that the issue is not confined to pensioners associated with the Centre but could have implications for pensioners in states that follow CPC recommendations.

“The central government pensioners are protesting, but the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Front is also with them. If there is a national-level protest in Delhi, including at Ramlila Maidan, pensioners from Himachal Pradesh will also participate,” Sharma confirmed. He added that pensioners are concerned about the implications of the legislation and the terms of reference (ToR) of the 8th CPC.

He added the issue could have a wider impact because several state governments adopt CPC recommendations, either directly or with modifications. “The effect will not remain confined to Central Government pensioners. If pension revision is not extended to earlier retirees at the Centre, it will have implications for pensioners in states as well,” he added.

Impact on future pension revisions According to Sharma, pensioners also fear that the distinction based on retirement date could affect future revision of pensions. “Our concern is that pensioners who retired before January 2026 may not get pension revision. We believe pensioners constitute one class and that the principle laid down by the Supreme Court in the DS Nakara case should be kept in view,” he further said.

Pending liabilities: Arrears, gratuity and leave encashment, in focus The report added that the protest also brought into focus the long-pending financial liabilities of Himachal Pradesh government pensioners, including arrears, gratuity and leave encashment. Sharma said state pensioners are still seeking full settlement of liabilities arising from the 6th CPC and dialogue is ongoing with the state government.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Finance Department's official notices, the state has issued orders concerning payment of arrears to pre-2016 pensioners aged 70 years and above and payment of gratuity and leave encashment arrears to certain employees who retired after 2016.

Sharma said that pensioners are facing difficulties amid the state's fiscal constraints and the financial impact of natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh.