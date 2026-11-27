The 8th Pay Commission completed one year since its constitution on 3 November 2025 and has around six months remaining in its 18-month mandate. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai heads the three-member panel. The panel is expected to submit its final report around May-June 2027. It recently concluded meetings in Bengaluru and Mumbai on 8 October and 23 October, respectively.

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If the revised pay structure is implemented retrospectively from 1 January 2026, a Level 1 central government employee with a basic pay of ₹18,000 could receive about ₹2.06 lakh in 12-month arrears. The estimate assumes a fitment factor of 2.57, the same multiplier used under the 7th Pay Commission, whose tenure ended on 31 December 2025.

The actual arrears will depend on the Commission's recommendations and the government's final decisions on the fitment factor, revised pay structure, allowances, bonuses and the implementation date.

How much arrears can a Level 1 employee receive? Let us consider a central government employee currently serving at Pay Matrix Level 1 with an entry-level basic pay of ₹18,000. Presuming that the 8th Pay Commission retains the 2.57 fitment factor utilized during the 7th Pay Commission, then the employee’s revised basic pay will be as follows:

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Revised basic pay = Existing basic pay × Fitment factor Revised basic pay = ₹ 18,000 × 2.57 = ₹ 46,260 This means that the employee’s basic pay might rise from the current ₹18,000 to ₹46,260. However, an employee's arrears cannot be calculated by just multiplying the revised basic pay by 12, as the dearness allowance (DA) received during 2026 must also be accounted for.

What was DA in 2026? The DA stood at 60% from January 2026 to June 2026, then increased to 63% from July onward. Hence, the employees' existing basic pay, including DA, will amount to approximately ₹28,800 per month during the first six months and then to ₹29,340 per month during the next six months.

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As a result, the monthly difference between the assumed revised basic pay of ₹46,260 and the existing basic pay plus DA will be about ₹17,460 from January to June and ₹16,920 from July to December.

The table below shows how the arrears would add up.

Note: The calculations above are illustrative in nature. The latest official updates will be known after the 8th Pay Commission tables its final report.

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A Level 1 employee drawing an entry-level basic pay of ₹18,000 could receive approximately ₹2.06 lakh in arrears for 12 months, in case the 8th Pay Commission’s revised salary structure is implemented retrospectively from 1 January 2026, along with a fitment factor of 2.57.

What could change final arrears amount? The calculation assumes a 2.57 fitment factor, unchanged basic pay throughout 2026 and zero revised DA after the existing DA is absorbed into the new basic pay. It excludes potential changes to HRA and transport allowance, as well as deductions for income tax, CGHS, NPS and CGEGIS. Annual increments, promotions and MACP-related changes could also affect the final arrears.

Disclaimer: This article provides estimates based on stated assumptions. Actual salary revisions and arrears will depend on the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations and the central government's subsequent approval.

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About the Author Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycon...Read More ✕ Shivam Shukla Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in