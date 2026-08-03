8th Pay Commission: How 3%, 5%, 6% annual increments could raise central government employees' salaries over 5 years

8th Pay Commission: Employee unions are seeking annual increments of up to 7%. Illustrative projections show how 3%, 5% and 6% annual increments could significantly increase central government employees' basic pay over five years through compounding.

Shivam Shukla
Published3 Aug 2026, 09:02 AM IST
8th Pay Commission: Illustrative projections show how higher annual increments can significantly boost central government salaries over five years.
8th Pay Commission: Illustrative projections show how higher annual increments can significantly boost central government salaries over five years.(Pixabay)

The 8th Pay Commission today, 3 August, marked nine months since its constitution on 3 November 2025. Headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, as the Chairperson, the Commission has now completed half of its allocated 18-month term. It will submit final recommendations on salaries, fitment factor, allowances and pension reforms to the central government.

Over the past nine months, the 8th Pay Commission has conducted several meetings in Delhi, Ladakh, West Bengal and Odisha. These consultations were aimed at hearing employee unions' grievances and views to shape salary and pension revisions.

Latest meetings

According to the 8th Pay Commission's website, meetings are scheduled for August and September. Fitment factor discussions are expected to dominate, while the annual increment rate can also significantly influence long-term salary growth for central government employees over the next decade or so.

Under the 7th Central Pay Commission, employees received an annual increment of around 3% of their basic pay. For the 8th Pay Commission, several employee unions have urged the Commission to raise the annual increment to 5%, 6%, or even 7%, arguing that higher annual increments would boost employee morale and deliver stronger salary progression throughout an employee's career.

Also Read | 8th pay commission announces state visit to Chandigarh in Sep 2026 — Check dates

As annual increments are applied to basic pay, higher rates will not only increase monthly salaries over time but could also result in a higher revised salary during future pay revisions.

Proposed annual increment rates submitted by employee bodies

Organisation/Union

Proposed Annual Increment

National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM)6%
All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF)6%
Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO)6%
All India New Pension Scheme Employees Federation (AINPSEF)7%
Indian Railways' Supervisors' Association (IRTSA)5%

Source: Official memoranda submitted to the 8th Pay Commission.

BankBazaar.com has prepared salary projections based on the 7th Pay Commission matrix, comparing 3%, 5% and 6% annual increments over five years. These are illustrative estimates and not recommendations of the Commission.

Level 1 salary progression

Year

3% Annual Increment

5% Annual Increment

6% Annual Increment

Starting Basic 18,000 18,000 18,000
Year 1 18,500 18,900 19,100
Year 2 19,100 19,800 20,200
Year 3 19,700 20,800 21,400
Year 4 20,300 21,900 22,700
Year 5 20,900 23,100 24,200

Note: Illustrative estimates based on the 7th CPC Pay Matrix and assumed annual increment rates. Actual pay progression may differ. Source: BankBazaar.com.

A Level 1 employee's basic pay is projected to rise to 20,900 after five years under a 3% increment, compared with 23,100 and 24,200 under a 5% or 6% increment, respectively.

Level 2 salary progression

Year

3% Annual Increment

5% Annual Increment

6% Annual Increment

Starting Basic 19,900 19,900 19,900
Year 1 20,500 21,100 21,100
Year 2 21,100 22,400 22,400
Year 3 21,700 23,800 23,800
Year 4 22,400 25,200 26,000
Year 5 23,100 26,800 27,600

Note: Illustrative estimates based on the 7th CPC Pay Matrix and assumed annual increment rates. Actual pay progression may differ. Source: BankBazaar.com.

At Level 2, the projected basic pay is 23,100 with a 3% increment, 26,800 with a 5% increment and 27,600 with a 6% increment, respectively, reflecting the compounding effect of higher annual increases.

Level 3 salary progression

Year

3% Annual Increment

5% Annual Increment

6% Annual Increment

Starting Basic 21,700 21,700 21,700
Year 1 22,400 22,800 23,100
Year 2 23,100 24,500 24,500
Year 3 23,800 25,100 26,000
Year 4 24,500 26,300 27,600
Year 5 25,200 27,700 29,100

Note: Illustrative estimates based on the 7th CPC Pay Matrix and assumed annual increment rates. Actual pay progression may differ. Source: BankBazaar.com.

These projections show that higher pay levels amplify the monetary gains from larger annual increments. Apart from raising monthly basic payments, higher increments will also boost DA, HRA, NPS contributions and retirement benefits, while potentially boosting salaries in future pay revisions.

Also Read | 8th pay commission closes data submission, check latest updates on consultations

The 8th Pay Commission has not yet made any recommendations or changes, and the decision will be made on its final recommendation, expected to be tabled to the Central government in May-June 2027.

For more information, updates and recent developments, visit website of the 8th Pay Commission at: https://8cpc.gov.in/

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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