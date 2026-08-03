8th Pay Commission: How 3%, 5%, 6% annual increments could raise central government employees' salaries over 5 years

The 8th Pay Commission today, 3 August, marked nine months since its constitution on 3 November 2025. Headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, as the Chairperson, the Commission has now completed half of its allocated 18-month term. It will submit final recommendations on salaries, fitment factor, allowances and pension reforms to the central government.

Over the past nine months, the 8th Pay Commission has conducted several meetings in Delhi, Ladakh, West Bengal and Odisha. These consultations were aimed at hearing employee unions' grievances and views to shape salary and pension revisions.

Latest meetings According to the 8th Pay Commission's website, meetings are scheduled for August and September. Fitment factor discussions are expected to dominate, while the annual increment rate can also significantly influence long-term salary growth for central government employees over the next decade or so.

Under the 7th Central Pay Commission, employees received an annual increment of around 3% of their basic pay. For the 8th Pay Commission, several employee unions have urged the Commission to raise the annual increment to 5%, 6%, or even 7%, arguing that higher annual increments would boost employee morale and deliver stronger salary progression throughout an employee's career.

Also Read | 8th pay commission announces state visit to Chandigarh in Sep 2026 — Check dates

As annual increments are applied to basic pay, higher rates will not only increase monthly salaries over time but could also result in a higher revised salary during future pay revisions.

Proposed annual increment rates submitted by employee bodies

Organisation/Union Proposed Annual Increment National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) 6% All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF) 6% Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) 6% All India New Pension Scheme Employees Federation (AINPSEF) 7% Indian Railways' Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) 5%

Source: Official memoranda submitted to the 8th Pay Commission.

BankBazaar.com has prepared salary projections based on the 7th Pay Commission matrix, comparing 3%, 5% and 6% annual increments over five years. These are illustrative estimates and not recommendations of the Commission.

Level 1 salary progression

Year 3% Annual Increment 5% Annual Increment 6% Annual Increment Starting Basic ₹ 18,000 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 18,000 Year 1 ₹ 18,500 ₹ 18,900 ₹ 19,100 Year 2 ₹ 19,100 ₹ 19,800 ₹ 20,200 Year 3 ₹ 19,700 ₹ 20,800 ₹ 21,400 Year 4 ₹ 20,300 ₹ 21,900 ₹ 22,700 Year 5 ₹ 20,900 ₹ 23,100 ₹ 24,200

Note: Illustrative estimates based on the 7th CPC Pay Matrix and assumed annual increment rates. Actual pay progression may differ. Source: BankBazaar.com.

A Level 1 employee's basic pay is projected to rise to ₹20,900 after five years under a 3% increment, compared with ₹23,100 and ₹24,200 under a 5% or 6% increment, respectively.

Level 2 salary progression

Year 3% Annual Increment 5% Annual Increment 6% Annual Increment Starting Basic ₹ 19,900 ₹ 19,900 ₹ 19,900 Year 1 ₹ 20,500 ₹ 21,100 ₹ 21,100 Year 2 ₹ 21,100 ₹ 22,400 ₹ 22,400 Year 3 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 23,800 ₹ 23,800 Year 4 ₹ 22,400 ₹ 25,200 ₹ 26,000 Year 5 ₹ 23,100 ₹ 26,800 ₹ 27,600

Note: Illustrative estimates based on the 7th CPC Pay Matrix and assumed annual increment rates. Actual pay progression may differ. Source: BankBazaar.com.

At Level 2, the projected basic pay is ₹23,100 with a 3% increment, ₹26,800 with a 5% increment and ₹27,600 with a 6% increment, respectively, reflecting the compounding effect of higher annual increases.

Level 3 salary progression

Year 3% Annual Increment 5% Annual Increment 6% Annual Increment Starting Basic ₹ 21,700 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 21,700 Year 1 ₹ 22,400 ₹ 22,800 ₹ 23,100 Year 2 ₹ 23,100 ₹ 24,500 ₹ 24,500 Year 3 ₹ 23,800 ₹ 25,100 ₹ 26,000 Year 4 ₹ 24,500 ₹ 26,300 ₹ 27,600 Year 5 ₹ 25,200 ₹ 27,700 ₹ 29,100

Note: Illustrative estimates based on the 7th CPC Pay Matrix and assumed annual increment rates. Actual pay progression may differ. Source: BankBazaar.com.

These projections show that higher pay levels amplify the monetary gains from larger annual increments. Apart from raising monthly basic payments, higher increments will also boost DA, HRA, NPS contributions and retirement benefits, while potentially boosting salaries in future pay revisions.

Also Read | 8th pay commission closes data submission, check latest updates on consultations

The 8th Pay Commission has not yet made any recommendations or changes, and the decision will be made on its final recommendation, expected to be tabled to the Central government in May-June 2027.