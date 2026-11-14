8th Pay Commission: How 3.61, 3.833 and 4.38 fitment factor demands could change salaries across different salary levels

The fitment factor multiplier has now emerged as one of the most vital and closely tracked aspects of the 8th Pay Commission, as eligible employee unions, pension bodies, and other stakeholders are pushing for meaningful and substantial revisions to the salaries and pensions of central government employees and pensioners.

The primary focus here is that eligible unions and stakeholders have only one chance every ten years to put forward their views, grievances, and proposals to seek a meaningful revision of their salaries. The 8th Pay Commission provides them with the exact same opportunity.

Now, as of today, i.e., 14 November, the 8th Pay Commission has not indicated any details on its preferred formula or fitment factor. Even then, three distinct proposals, i.e., 3.61, 3.833 and a level-based factor going up to 4.38, underline the wide range of expectations coming from eligible unions.

Significance of the fitment factor This metric helps calculate the revised basic pay that an individual serving employee will receive once the final official fitment factor is proposed. The formula for the same is:

Revised basic pay = Current basic pay x Fitment factor Due to the same, the ideas and proposals put forward by the central government employee unions, bodies and associations can hence have a profound and significant implication for serving employees and pensioners, depending on their pay levels and the eventual acceptance of a particular fitment factor multiplier by the central government.

How different fitment factor demands could affect salaries Prominent unions such as the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) and Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) have, after intense groundwork, put forward a fitment factor multiplier of 3.833, which will result in boosting the minimum basic pay from ₹18,000 to approximately ₹69,000.

The simple formula used in this case will be again:

Revised basic pay = Current basic pay x Fitment factor

This means,

Revised basic pay = ₹18,000 x 3.833 = ₹68,994

This will be rounded off to ₹69,000

Along similar lines, the Ministerial Staff Association (MSA) has sought a factor of 3.61, translating into a minimum basic pay of ₹65,000. The core objective of the eligible unions is to add value to the lives of central government employees and equip them to meaningfully combat rising inflation.

Furthermore, the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) has suggested a slightly different, graded approach, arguing that a single multiplier may not adequately reflect differences in responsibilities across pay levels.

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What central government employees and pensioners should focus on is the fact, that eligible employee unions have clearly acknowledged the possible impact of inflation in the long run and hence have put forward these views and fitment factor multipliers in their respective official memorandums. These fitment factors are clearly higher than the 2.57 multiplier accepted and implemented during the 7th Pay Commission.

Furthermore, once a factis adopted for the 8th Pay Commission, it will have long-term implications because it will affect salaries for the next decade until the 9th Pay Commission is officially unveiled. This is generally expected to happen 10 years after the implementation date of the 8th Pay Commission.

Keeping these core concepts in mind, and the importance of the fitment factor multiplier, the following table illustrates how these proposals could translate into basic pay (if accepted) and its implications for Level 1, Level 6 and Level 18 employees:

View full Image View full Image Note: Figures are illustrative projections based on existing 7th Pay Commission entry-level basic pay multiplied by the proposed factors.

No fitment factor has been approved yet As the consultative and discussion process of the 8th Pay Commission continues, with recently concluded meetings in Mumbai and Bengaluru in the month of October, there are no official confirmed updates on the possible fitment factor that will be accepted by the central government for the 8th Pay Commission.

This is because, first, the final report of the 3-member panel will be tabled, and only after that will a decision on these factors be taken. As of today, the final report is tentatively expected to be put forward by May-June 2027.

Furthermore, another key point not to overlook is that IRTSA's proposal is distinct in that it recommends factors ranging from 2.92 for Level 1 to 4.38 for Levels 17 and 18. Its argument is that pay revision should account for differences in job responsibilities and nature of work across the hierarchy.

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Do note that the figures discussed above represent demands submitted by employee organisations, not confirmed salary revisions.

Eventually, the 8th Pay Commission's decision will determine the revised pay structure for central government employees and pensioners. Until its recommendations are finalised and officially accepted, these calculations should be viewed as possible scenarios rather than as assured salary increases.