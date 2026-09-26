8th pay commission: Here's how to apply for official state visits in Mumbai and Bengaluru

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has announced official meetings and state visits as part of its consultation stage. Since March, the commission has conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published26 Sep 2026, 05:47 PM IST
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The 8th CPC is scheduled to be in Mumbai and host discussions and meetings with employee unions, groups, pensioner associations and other stakeholders.
The 8th CPC is scheduled to be in Mumbai and host discussions and meetings with employee unions, groups, pensioner associations and other stakeholders.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) has announced official meetings and state visits as part of its consultation stage. According to notices on its official portal, the commission plans to discuss suggestions with employee unions, representatives, groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders during its visits before releasing its official recommendations.

The panel's decisions are expected to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, and defence and railway personnel and retirees.

Since March, the commission has conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to collect and analyse data before deciding on pay, allowances, and pensions for employees and pensioners.

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How to apply for 8th CPC state visits in October

  • Bengaluru — 7-8 October 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Bengaluru from 7-8 October (Wednesday-Thursday). Those seeking appointments had till 18 September to apply via the official portal.
  • Mumbai — 22-23 October 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Mumbai from 22-23 October (Thursday-Friday). Deadline for appointments is 10 October. Notably, the Railway Ministry had earlier said the commission intends to visit railway departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in the city and seeks to gain firsthand experience of the workers and employees' working conditions.

In Mumbai, the commission will host discussion meetings with employee unions, representative groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders from Maharashtra who submit an appointment request on or before 10 October deadline, via the official portal here — https://8cpc.gov.in/

You can also access the application form directly here —

https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNmFhYTQwYzY5YTg5NTIwMjYwOTE2MTQz

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8th CPC: What is the timeline and process?

Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the Chair, and the panel includes Member-Secretary — Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer, and Member of the Commission — Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Its official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.

The commission is examining changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including for pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), and other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.

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As per the timeline, the commission is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months of the constitution (on 3 November 2025). This means February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions. But the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.

Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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